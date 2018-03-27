Out-of-band (OOB) Authentication Market Size to reach $1.0 billion by 2023

According to a new report Global Out-of-band (OOB) Authentication Market, published by KBV research, the Global Out-of-band (OOB) Authentication Market size is expected to reach $1.0 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 22.1% CAGR during the forecast period.

The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Phone-based Out-of-Band (OOB) Authentication Market by Region in 2018, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 20.2 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 21.8% during (2019 – 2023) in Global Hardware Out-of-Band (OOB) Authentication Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 25.2% during (2019 – 2023).

The BFSI market holds the largest market share in Global Out-of-Band (OOB) Authentication Market by Vertical in 2018, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 21.2 % during the forecast period. The Government market is expected to witness a CAGR of 22.5% during (2019 – 2023). Additionally, The Healthcare & Lifesciences market would attain market value of $135.7 million by 2023.

Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/out-of-band-oob-authentication-market/

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Out-of-band (OOB) Authentication Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of CA Technologies, Inc., Symantec Corporation, CensorNet Ltd., Deepnet Security, Early Warning Services, LLC, Gemalto NV, Shearwater Group (SecurEnvoy Ltd.), StrikeForce Technologies, Inc., BICS (TeleSign), and VASCO Data Security International, Inc.

Global Out-of-band (OOB) Authentication Market Segmentation

By Solution Type

Phone-based

Hardware

By Vertical

BFSI

Payment Card Industry

Government

Healthcare & Lifesciences

Others

By Geography

North America Out-of-band (OOB) Authentication Market Size

US Out-of-band (OOB) Authentication Market Size

Canada Out-of-band (OOB) Authentication Market Size

Mexico Out-of-band (OOB) Authentication Market Size

Rest of North America Out-of-band (OOB) Authentication Market Size

Europe Out-of-band (OOB) Authentication Market

Germany Out-of-band (OOB) Authentication Market

UK Out-of-band (OOB) Authentication Market

France Out-of-band (OOB) Authentication Market

Russia Out-of-band (OOB) Authentication Market

Spain Out-of-band (OOB) Authentication Market

Italy Out-of-band (OOB) Authentication Market

Rest of Europe Out-of-band (OOB) Authentication Market

Asia Pacific Out-of-band (OOB) Authentication Market

China Out-of-band (OOB) Authentication Market

Japan Out-of-band (OOB) Authentication Market

India Out-of-band (OOB) Authentication Market

South Korea Out-of-band (OOB) Authentication Market

Singapore Out-of-band (OOB) Authentication Market

Malaysia Out-of-band (OOB) Authentication Market

Rest of Asia Pacific Out-of-band (OOB) Authentication Market

LAMEA Out-of-band (OOB) Authentication Market

Brazil Out-of-band (OOB) Authentication Market

Argentina Out-of-band (OOB) Authentication Market

UAE Out-of-band (OOB) Authentication Market

Saudi Arabia Out-of-band (OOB) Authentication Market

South Africa Out-of-band (OOB) Authentication Market

Nigeria Out-of-band (OOB) Authentication Market

Rest of LAMEA Out-of-band (OOB) Authentication Market

Companies Profiled

CA Technologies, Inc.

Symantec Corporation

CensorNet Ltd.

Deepnet Security

Early Warning Services, LLC

Gemalto NV

Shearwater Group (SecurEnvoy Ltd.)

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.

BICS (TeleSign)

VASCO Data Security International, Inc.

