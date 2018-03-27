Network Traffic Analyzer Market Future Insights, Market Revenue and Threat Forecast by 2023

Global Network Traffic Analyzer Market, By Analysis Techniques (Router Based and Non-Router Based), By Solution (Network Traffic, Bandwidth Monitoring, Network Capacity, Network Security, Others), Services (Professional Services, Managed Services), By Deployment Type (Cloud and On-Premises), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SME’s) – Forecast 2023

Market Scenario:

The key players in the global network traffic analyzer market include- Cisco Systems (U.S.), SolarWinds (U.S.), NETSCOUT SYSTEMS (U.S.), CA Technologies (U.S.), Ipswitch (U.S.), ManageEngine (U.S.), Plixer (U.S.), Colasoft (China), HPE (U.S.), Nokia (Finland), Kentik (U.S.) and Genie Networks (Taiwan) among others.

Regionally, North America accounted for the largest market share from countries such U.S., Canada, and Mexico among others. The reason is attributed to growing demand for high technology adoption in developed network infrastructure in the region. However, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing over the forecast period, 2017-2023.

The global network traffic analyzer market can be bifurcated analysis techniques, solution and services, deployment type, organization size and end-user, and region. Based on analysis techniques, the market is segmented into router based and non-router based. Based on deployment type, the market is segmented into cloud and on-premises deployment type. Large enterprises, small and medium-sized enterprises are the organization size segment of the network traffic analyzer market. Enterprises, service providers and data centers are the end-users covered under this study. Government, retail, healthcare, education and others are the end-use industries comes under enterprise segment. Cloud service providers, communication service providers, internet service providers, cable network providers are the different service providers segments of the network traffic analyzer market.

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. The regional segment is further bifurcated into U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, France, Germany, China, Japan and India. The booming IT industry coupled with increasing cloud facilities in North America helps to grow the network traffic analyzer demand in North America. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market due to the increasing industrialization and cloud services in the emerging countries like India and Japan.

The global network traffic analyzer market is highly competitive. Various established international brands, domestic brands and as well as new entrants form a competitive landscape. The key players are nonstop increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, innovation, increasing investments in research and development and cost-effective software portfolio. The network traffic analyzer market is highly competitive due to the presence of several large vendors.

The global Network Traffic Analyzer Market is expected to reach approximately USD 1.80 billion by the end of 2023 with 16.60% CAGR during forecast period 2017-2023.

Regional Analysis

The global network traffic analyzer market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period, 2017-2023. Network traffic analyzer segment market globally drives the market majorly due to growing industries like telecommunication and IT. Due to technological advancement, the demand of network traffic analyzers is increasing from small scale as well as large scale business operators.

Due to automation (IoT) in healthcare, retail, education industry and increases the demand of network traffic analyzer market at fast pace. The global Network Traffic Analyzer Market segmented into four main regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World. These regions are further bifurcated into various countries including U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, France, Germany, China, Japan and India.

North America region hold the largest market share (in terms of revenue) of the total network traffic analyzer market. It is due to the presence of high technology adoption, number of data centers and adoption of cloud technology in the region. U.S., Canada and Mexico are the countries mainly contributing in the North America network traffic analyzer market. Growing cloud computing and web hosting services in the region mainly drive the market. Cisco Systems, SolarWinds, NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, CA Technologies, Ipswitch, ManageEngine, Plixer, Kentik, HPE are some of the leading industry participants located in U.S. due to which North America dominated the network traffic analyzer market.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at fast speed over the forecast period due to the emerging IT industry in countries like India and Japan. The rapid industrialization in Asia Pacific, particularly in China and India helps to grow the network traffic analyzer market in Asia Pacific. Increasing adoption of cloud in Internet of Things (IoT) services and shifting focus over industrial IoT is rising market in Asia Pacific in forecast period.

Intended Audience

• Device manufacturers

• Network Operators

• Mobile manufacturer

• Government Agencies

• Data Centers

• Security Agencies

• End-user sectors

• Communication operators

• Defense

