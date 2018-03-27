Illinois, USA, March 15, 2018 – Maria Daniels, a vastly experienced Educator, Trainer, Writer, and Author, is pleased and excited to inform everyone out there; young readers, parents, guardians, schools etc., about the launch of her new children’s book.

Dubbed as ‘Good Dreams, Good Things,’ this revolutionary piece is a lighthearted tale that teaches children how to ultimately look at the bright side of things all the time. Crafted in an easy to read, engaging, and fun-filled manner, the Author highlights the importance and benefits of thinking good thoughts and having a positive attitude just as in the case of Colvin, the major character in the book.

Speaking excitedly, Maria Daniels said; “I am absolutely thrilled and delighted about the launch and release of this valuable children’s book, and I know that every reader would be pleased too.”

Good Dreams, Good Things’ book launch will be held at a private location. However, to receive the location address and program details, it is essential to RSVP by sending your request to:20RosesPublishing@gmail.com. In response, Ms. Daniels would send an RSVP confirmation providing the private location.

“In this book, you will learn about a young boy – Colvin, who like most kids his age is afraid of the dark and the ‘spooky monsters’ that may appear. Nonetheless, with a positive mindset, Colvin was able to combat his fear of being in the dark.”

It is noteworthy to mention that Ms. Daniels has been scheduled for a podcast “LIVE on EmPower Hour” with Bertina Power on Wednesday, March 21, 2018, 12pm. All lovers of witty, encouraging, and creative adventures are advised to connect with her pages on social media (TwentyRosesPublishing).

“Just when it appears that things are not going the way you would like them to, there is always something good that comes of a bad situation. Good Dreams, Good Things has a message that will resonate with all young readers.” she concluded.

To learn more about the book – Good Dreams, Good Things, visit its Amazon page on the following link – https://www.amazon.com/Good-Dreams-Things-Maria-Daniels/dp/0692963340/ref=cm_cr_arp_d_product_top?ie=UTF8.

The book can also be purchased on Barnes and Noble.

Media Contact:

Twenty Roses Publishing

Name: Maria Daniels

Position: Author

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Telephone: (773)490-5257

Email: 20RosesPublishing@gmail.com

Website: https://www.amazon.com/Good-Dreams-Things-Maria-Daniels/dp/0692963340/ref=cm_cr_arp_d_product_top?ie=UTF8