KEEP IT MOVING REAL ESTATE CONFERENCE & EXPO COMES TO MIAMI, APRIL 21

MerrickDamon Family of Companies announces today its inaugural Keep It Moving (KIM) Real Estate Conference & Expo, will be held on Saturday, April 21, 2018, at the Hilton Miami Downtown, Florida. Online registration is open at TheKeepItMovingSeries.com.

Attendees will learn the secrets of America’s top real estate professionals, with renowned Speakers from the industry, including Bravo TV’s “Million Dollar Listing: Miami” first lady Samantha DeBianchi, cryptocurrency expert Michel Triana of RealDax, Melita Issa of Miso Studios, fitness and international real estate expert Christine MacLean of Residencial Casa Linda and real estate legal mind Melinda Grimaldi of Grimaldi Law Firm.

The Keep It Moving (KIM) Real Estate Conference & Expo will showcase exciting, proven ways to build wealth through real estate, stay fit while keeping it moving, the latest trends in interior design to sell homes fast, cryptocurrency and more. All workshops are designed to help attendees:

Keep Focused On Building Your Professional Real Estate Business

Keep Motivated To Create An Extraordinary Life

Keep It Moving No Matter What Changes Take Place in The Marketplace

Conference ticket prices start at $20. Each ticket includes all-conference access, catered lunch, swag bag, and an evening networking reception.

To learn more about the Keep it Moving Real Estate Conference & Expo, register, and to become a sponsor or exhibitor, visit www.TheKeepItMovingSeries.com.