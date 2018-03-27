Interesting Research Report on the Future of Earphones and Headphones Market 2018-2024

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Earphones and Headphones Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Earphones and Headphones Market by product (in-ear and over-ear), technology (wireless and wired), price (less than 50 USD), application (gaming, fitness/sports, virtual reality and music & entertainment), region (North America, Europe, Asia, RoW) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Earphones and Headphones Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Earphones and Headphones Market. According to the report the Global Earphones and Headphones Market is projected to grow at a CAGR between 6.2% and 3.99%, in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

Segments Covered

The report on global earphones and headphones market covers segments such as product, technology, price, and application. The product segments include in-ear and over-ear. On the basis of technology the global earphones and headphones market is categorized into wireless and wired. Furthermore, on the basis of price the earphones and headphones market is segmented as less than 50 USD, Between 50 to 100 USD and Above 100 USD. On the basis of application the earphones and headphones market is segmented as gaming, fitness/sports, virtual reality and music & entertainment.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global earphones and headphones market such as, Shure Incorporated, Bose Corporation, Skullcandy Inc., Sony Corporation, Jaybird LLC, Audio-Technica Corporation, JVCKenwood Corporation, Logitech International S.A., Creative Technology Ltd., and Harman International Industries Inc.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global earphones and headphones market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of earphones and headphones market.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the earphones and headphones market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the earphones and headphones market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Table of Contents:

1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Earphones and Headphones Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the Global Earphones and Headphones Market

4. Global Earphones and Headphones Market by Product (USD Million and Million Unit) 2017 – 2023

4.1 In-Ear

4.2 Over-Ear

5. Global Earphones and Headphones Market by Technology (USD Million and Million Unit) 2017 – 2023

5.1 Wireless

5.2 Wired

6. Global Earphones and Headphones Market by Price (USD Million and Million Unit) 2017 – 2023

6.1 Less than 50 USD

6.2 Between 50 to 100 USD

6.3 Above 100 USD

7. Global Earphones and Headphones Market by Application (USD Million and Million Unit) 2017 – 2023

7.1 Gaming

7.2 Fitness/Sports

7.3 Virtual Reality

7.4 Music & Entertainment

8. Global Earphones and Headphones Market by Regions (USD Million and Million Unit) 2017 – 2023

8.1 North America

8.1.1 North America Earphones and Headphones Market by Product

8.1.2 North America Earphones and Headphones Market by Technology

8.1.3 North America Earphones and Headphones Market by Price

8.1.4 North America Earphones and Headphones Market by Application

8.1.5 North America Earphones and Headphones Market by Country

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Europe Earphones and Headphones Market by Product

8.2.2 Europe Earphones and Headphones Market by Technology

8.2.3 Europe Earphones and Headphones Market by Price

8.2.4 Europe Earphones and Headphones Market by Application

8.2.5 Europe Earphones and Headphones Market by Country

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Earphones and Headphones Market by Product

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Earphones and Headphones Market by Technology

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Earphones and Headphones Market by Price

8.3.4 Asia-Pacific Earphones and Headphones Market by Application

8.3.5 Asia-Pacific Earphones and Headphones Market by Country

8.4 RoW

8.4.1 RoW Earphones and Headphones Market by Product

8.4.2 RoW Earphones and Headphones Market by Technology

8.4.3 RoW Earphones and Headphones Market by Price

8.4.4 RoW Earphones and Headphones Market by Application

8.4.5 RoW Earphones and Headphones Market by Sub-region

9. Companies Covered

9.1 Shure Incorporated

9.2 Bose Corporation

9.3 Skullcandy Inc.

9.4 Sony Corporation

9.5 Jaybird LLC

9.6 Audio-Technica Corporation

9.7 JVCKenwood Corporation

9.8 Logitech International S.A.

9.9 Creative Technology Ltd.

9.10 Harman International Industries Inc.