How To Design Logo: Tips & Tricks For Beginners

First, we are going to talk about LOGO, what is a logo?

A logo is a design that adopted by organizations or companies to identify its products. A Logo is used in advertising material, letterhead and sign as an emblem by which the organization can easily be recognized.

Usually, logos are made up of symbols, brand name & tagline that represent a company and its product or services. A logo is much more than just some color, symbols, fancy fonts or graphic put together. A logo is part of a brand’s digital or visual identity.

At the beginning of creating a logo demands critical thinking, innovative input and well throughout the planning. We’re going to compile some inputs – the combination of rules, tips & trick to create an awesome logo.

1. First Learn Something About Logo –

Before doing something we have to know about it why we are doing it. Just like that before developing a company logo we have to know what is it? What is the benefit or having it?

An effective logo is unique, sensible and visually enticing and delivers its intended message. In its basic form, a well-designed logo is a form of brand identity.

2. Create Your Own Creative Process –

Research – Doing some investigation about the industry, as well as the client history or competition to better understand establish facts and reach new conclusions.

Design Brief – Interviewing the client to get all the information you need for developing a logo. Checking out some designs inspiration related to client needs and also looking for the current design trends.

Presentation – Choosing the couples of design options which full fill clients requirement to show the client, as well as getting feedback and doing some edits until the design is complete.

3. Build The Broad And Tear It Apart –

Make a mood broad of logos related to your project. Evaluate what made them effective. Afterward, tear the board apart and use your assessment as a guide to make your own unique creation.

4. Trying To Tell Story –

Every logo designs have a story to tell, and logos are not exceptions. If you see a logo as an artwork or a structure of lines & texts, you won’t be able to express the meaning behind it.

Have you seen Amazon company logo? The logo trying to tell their customer about their range of products through that yellow arrow, the arrow connect two letters and also represent the smile that customer would express by shopping on Amazon.