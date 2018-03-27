Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Market Precise Study on Factors, Market Drivers and Key Players Strategies Analyzed Till 2019

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has been acting as an impressive data source when it comes to evaluating various industrial verticals. The research report titled “Outdoor Wi-Fi Market” offers a clear insight about the “Technology” assessed over the global platform. This analysis proves beneficial for readers & new investors who are aiming to enter the market for “Technology“in the near future.

Wi-Fi technology is crucial for various systems such as Machine to Machine (M2M), Hot Spots, Outdoor Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi on the Go and In-Flight Wi-Fi. Outdoor Wi-Fi market is expected to grow at a substantial growth rate throughout the forecast period. Outdoor W-Fi technology is emerging across various verticals such as healthcare, education, public sector and travel and hospitality among others.

The global outdoor Wi-Fi market is segmented into three major categories, on the basis of product into: access points, Wlan controllers, wireless hotspot gateways, and others (repeaters, relays). The market is also segmented by services into network planning and design, installation, support, survey and analysis. On the basis of end use industry the market is segmented into education, healthcare, public sector, logistics and transportation, travel and hospitality and others. The market is further segmented by geography into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and rest of the world (RoW) regions.

The market is driven by factors such as the rising adoption and popularity of smartphones, tablets, and Wi-Fi enabled consumer electronics. The growing population of mobile work force and growing demand for data connectivity in outdoor setups will also act as driver for the global outdoor Wi-Fi market. Some of the factors inhibiting the growth of the global outdoor Wi-Fi market are contention loss (too many clients converging on the single access point) and other technical challenges such as regulation of power limits etc.

Some of the key players dominating the market are Aerohive Networks, Airspan, Acatel-Lucent, Alvarion, Hewlett-Packard, Juniper Networks, Motorola Solutions, Nokia Siemens Networks, Avaya Inc., Aruba Networks, Ericsson, Netgear and Meru Networks.

This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

This report provides comprehensive analysis of

Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years

This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.

