Global Market Study on Individual Quick Freeze (IQF) Fruits: North America to Remain the Largest Market with a Share of Close to 40% in the Global Market

Report offers 10-year forecast for the global IQF fruits market between 2016 and 2026. In terms of value, the market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.5% during the projected period. The study demonstrates market dynamics that are expected to influence the current environment and future status of the global IQF fruits market over the forecast period. The primary objective of this report is to offer updates on trends, drivers, restraints, value forecasts, and opportunities for manufacturers operating in the global IQF fruits market.

IQF’s all natural preserving property is driving demand for IQF fruit and vegetable products over other preservation methods such as canning or drying as they involve use of additives and artificial ingredients. IQF technique uses only fresh fruits as a raw material. Consumers are increasingly inclined towards natural food products due to various health issues associated with artificial additives and ingredients in food processing. Growing income and exposure to new tastes and flavours and rising demand for diverse food products is driving demand for various seasonal fruits such as diced mangoes and blueberries preserved using IQF technique. Also, growth of the retail sector across the globe has led to a widespread supply of frozen fruits through wide network and cold storage. These factors are expected to bolster growth of the IQF fruits market over the next five to six years.

A section of report discusses on how the overall competition in the market is steadily increasing. It discusses various factors that are shaping internal as well as external competition in the market. Overall internal competition in the IQF fruits market is studied to be comparatively low due to low number of major providers of IQF products in the market. The global IQF fruit and vegetable industry is facing external competition from producers & distributors of fresh fruits & vegetables as well as from other food processing techniques such as canning and normal freezing. Various barriers to entry in the industry are analyzed and rated on the basis of their impact on the competition level in the market.

The report talks about the market share of total IQF market by each of the buyer segment including grocery wholesalers & supermarkets, foodservice industries, other food manufacturers and other stores. A section of the report highlights IQF fruits demand, region-wise. It provides a market outlook for 2016–2026 and sets the forecast within the context of the IQF fruits ecosystem, including the new technological developments as well as product offerings in the global IQF fruits market. This study discusses key region trends contributing to growth of the IQF fruits market globally, as well as analyses the degree to which drivers are influencing the market in each region. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East and Africa.

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view. Key categories of providers covered in the report are IQF fruits suppliers and customers. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the IQF fruits space. Key players in the global IQF fruits market include IQF fruits suppliers and customers. IQF fruits suppliers include Uren Food Group Ltd., Dirafrost Frozen Fruit Industry NV., Inventure Foods, Inc., SunOpta Inc., Cal Pacific Specialty Foods, Capricorn Food Products India Ltd., Rosemary & Thyme Limited, Milne Fruit Products Inc., Ravifruit (Kerry Group), Frutex Australia Pty Ltd., Venus Processing and Packaging Limited (Sympli), SICOLY Cooperative, Shimla Hills Offerings Pvt. Ltd. IQF customers profiled in the report include Nestlé S.A, Parmalat S.p.A., Danone, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, FrieslandCampina N.V., Arla Foods AMBA, Dean Foods, Saputo, Inc., Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo, Inc., Mondelez International, Inc., Hindustan Unilever Limited, General Mills, Inc., Fraser and Neave Limited and Dairy Farmers of America.

Key Segments Covered

By Product Type

Strawberry

Blueberry

Prune

Peach

By Buyers

Grocery Wholesalers an supermarkets

Food Service Industries and Food Processors

Other Food Manufacturers

Other Stores

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into strawberry, peach, prune and blueberry. The consumption of frozen fruits has grown in smoothies and bakery products, where initially fresh fruits were used. The market is driven by the demand of berries, especially, strawberry, raspberry and blueberry. On the basis of buyers, the market segmentation includes grocery wholesalers and supermarkets, food industries and food processors, other food manufacturers and other stores. A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of market size analysis for IQF fruits across the globe.

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities.

Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global IQF fruits market.

Key Regions/Countries Covered

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

Germany

France

U.K

Italy

Spain

Nordic

Benelux

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

China

India

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of APEJ

Japan

Middle East & Africa

GCC

North Africa

South Africa

Rest of MEA

