Global Consumer Network Attached Storage Market Report 2023: Market Segments, Size,Trend and Market projections for upcoming years

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Consumer Network Attached Storage Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Consumer Network Attached Storage Market by end-user (home, and business), design (1-Bay, 2-bays, 4-Bays, 5-Bays, 6-Bays, Above 6-Bays) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Consumer Network Attached Storage Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Consumer Network Attached Storage Market. According to the report the Global Consumer Network Attached Storage Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.3% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

Segments Covered

The report on global consumer network attached storage market covers segments such as end-user, and design. The end-user segments include home, and business. On the basis of design the global consumer network attached storage market is categorized into 1-bay, 2-bays, 4-bays, 5-bays, 6-bays, and above 6 bays.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia and among others. Moreover, European region covers countries such as Germany, UK, France, Spain, and rest of Europe. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global consumer network attached storage market such as, Thecus Technology Corporation, ASUSTOR Inc., Western Digital Corporation, Synology Inc, ZyXEL Communications Inc., Buffalo America Inc, Netgear Inc, iomega, QNAP Systems, Inc, and Apple.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global consumer network attached storage market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of consumer network attached storage market.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the consumer network attached storage market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the consumer network attached storage market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Table of Contents:

1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3.Global Consumer NAS Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the Global Consumer NAS Market

4. Global Consumer NAS Market by End-User 2017 – 2023

4.1 Home

4.2 Business

5. Global Consumer NAS Market by Design 2017 – 2023

5.1 1-Bay

5.2 2-Bays

5.3 4-Bays

5.4 5-Bays

5.5 6-Bays

5.6 Above 6 Bays

6. Global Consumer NAS Market by Regions 2017 – 2023

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Consumer NAS Market by End-User

6.1.2 North America Consumer NAS Market by Design

6.1.3 North America Consumer NAS Market by Country

6.2 Europe

6.2.1 Europe Consumer NAS Market by End-User

6.2.2 Europe Consumer NAS Market by Design

6.2.3 Europe Consumer NAS Market by Country

6.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.1 Asia-Pacific Consumer NAS Market by End-User

6.3.2 Asia-Pacific Consumer NAS Market by Design

6.3.3 Asia-Pacific Consumer NAS Market by Country

6.4 RoW

6.4.1 RoW Consumer NAS Market by End-User

6.4.2 RoW Consumer NAS Market by Design

6.4.3 RoW Consumer NAS Market by Sub-region

7. Companies Covered

7.1 Thecus Technology Corporation

7.2 ASUSTOR Inc.

7.3 Western Digital Corporation

7.4 Synology Inc

7.5 ZyXEL Communications Inc.

7.6 Buffalo America Inc

7.7 Netgear Inc

7.8 iomega

7.9 QNAP Systems, Inc

7.10 Apple