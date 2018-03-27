Global Commercial Aviation Crew Management Systems Market Outlook and Growth Stance Forecasted Through 2023

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has been acting as an impressive data source when it comes to evaluating various industrial verticals. The research report titled “Commercial Aviation Crew Management System Market” offers a clear insight about the “Service and Utilities” assessed over the global platform. This analysis proves beneficial for readers & new investors who are aiming to enter the market for “Service and Utilities “in the near future.

According to a new market report “Commercial Aviation Crew Management System Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2015 – 2023,” global commercial aviation crew management system market was valued at US$2.09 bn in 2014, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2015 to 2023 to account for US$4.39 bn by 2023.

The market for crew management system in the global commercial aviation industry is primarily being driven by the escalating emphasis in improving the optimization of resources, which leads to improving operational efficiencies. The growth in demand for real time data and adoption of advancing technologies in order to reduce additional cost are the key driving factors for the global commercial aviation crew management system market. Coupled with the rising air traffic and the positive transformation of the global commercial aviation industry, the demand for advanced automated systems among airlines, airports and other buyers is on escalation worldwide. Owing to these factors the market for commercial aviation crew management systems is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period.

The global market for crew management systems has been segmented on the basis of type and geography. Based on the segmentation by type, the global market for commercial aviation crew management system is categorized into software, hardware and services. The software segment is estimated to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period and register a growth rate of 8.9% from 2015 to 2023 globally. Following software, the hardware segment is currently estimated to account for the second largest share in the global commercial aviation crew management systems market. The fastest growing segment is estimated to be the services, which are expected to experience major surge in demand over the forecast period from 2015 to 2023.

The airlines worldwide are in constant pursuit of expanding their fleet and employee strength to sustain in the competition and improve their market share. The segmentation based on geography includes, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW) which comprises of Middle East, Africa and South America. North America is estimated to account for the largest market share in the global commercial aviation crew management system market and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Factors such as the rising demand for real time data, increasing competition among airlines, airports and IT solution providers in the region and increasing air traffic are considered to be the major drivers of the market for crew management system in the commercial aviation industry of North America. Following North America, the commercial aviation crew management system market in Europe is estimated to be growing at a steady pace over the forecast period. Europe is currently estimated to account for the second largest share in the global commercial aviation crew management system market. The growing demand for real time crew monitoring, escalating emphasis on improving productivity across the airlines fleet and optimization of resources among others are currently driving the market for crew management system in Europe.

The Asia Pacific (APAC) is estimated to be the fastest growing market for commercial aviation crew management system. The growth of the APAC commercial aviation crew management system market is attributed to the rising number of low cost carriers, increasing air passengers and improving infrastructural conditions in aviation sector. Similarly, the Rest of the World (RoW) market for commercial aviation crew management system is currently being influenced by the concerns to upgrade the existing operational processes. Middle East is analyzed to be the largest market in the RoW region followed by Africa and South America. These regions are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for growth of the commercial aviation crew management system and the solution providers over the forecast period.

The report includes the market revenues of 10 major countries in the global commercial aviation crew management system market. Moreover, the key industry players have been profiled on the basis of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and key developments in the field of crew management systems. Major market participants profiled in this report include Sabre Corporation, Hexaware Technologies Ltd., AIMS Corporation, IBS Software Services, Hitit Computer Services, Jepessen Sanderson, Inc., Lufthansa Systems, Prolog Development Centre A/S and BlueOne Management S.A./N.V. among others.

The commercial aviation crew management system market has been segmented as follows:

Global Commercial aviation crew management system Market, 2015 – 2023: By Type

Software

Hardware

Services

The report provides a cross-sectional analysis of all the above segments with respect to the following regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

Italy

France

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China

South Korea

Japan

Rest of APAC

Rest of the World (RoW)

Middle East

Africa

South America

