FIITJEE’s Long Term Classroom Program Students Repeat Tradition of Bagging Laurels with Complete Dominance in Delhi State Results for NTSE Stage-I, 2017-18

Delhi, March 2018: Displaying the supremacy of FIITJEE’s teaching methodology FIITJEE students haveoutperformedby topping in the Delhi State for NTSE Stage-I.

Sanskriti Sharanand Harsh Bhati, students of Four Year Classroom Program at FIITJEE Dwarka Centre have been declared as DELHI STATE TOPPERS in National Talent Search Examination (NTSE STAGE -I), 2017-18.

Somaditya Singh, Four Year Classroom Program student from FIITJEE Punjabi Bagh Center is the Second Top Scorer in Delhiin National Talent Search Examination(NTSE STAGE – I), 2017-18.

All the Top 18 Scorers, Top 29 Scorers(Out of Top 30) and Top 37 Scorers(Out of Top 40)are FIITJEE’sLong Term Classroom Program students from FIITJEE Delhi Centres.52 students out of total 58 students selected from Delhi State belongs to FIITJEE Delhi centres, demonstrating complete dominance in the State with a mega share of 89.66%.

The National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) is a National level examination cum scholarship program. The scholarship program is conducted by NCERT and students studying in class X are eligible for NTSE 2017-18 examination and selection procedure. NTSE Stage I was conducted on November 5, 2017.

Sanskriti Sharanand Harsh Bhatiboth Delhi State Toppersare students of FIITJEE Dwarka Centre and have both scored 144 marks out of 150 marks (MAT+SAT) respectively.

Exuberant with the joy of success, Sanskriti said, “The competition was very tough indeed and it was a battle of brains, where concept and reasoning were the keys to answer the questions in limited time”. Further to the conversation Harsh said, “I am immensely thankful to my faculty at FIITJEE for raising my IQ to such competitive level through the study materials, doubt-clearing sessions and personalized guidance, which have been one of the notable reasons of my success this far.”

Somaditya Singh, Four Year Classroom Program student from FIITJEE Punjabi Bagh Centre has scored 142 marks out of 150 marks (MAT+ SAT). He has been declared as the Second Top Scorer in Delhi.

The other top rank holders arePrasenjit Roy (FIITJEE South Delhi Centre), Aman Bucha (FIITJEE East Delhi Centre), Yash Mehan (FIITJEE Dwarka Centre) and Soumil Aggarwal (FIITJEE South Delhi Centre).They all are from FIITJEE’s Long Term Classroom Programs.

“We are thrilled with the exemplary performance of our students reflected through the outstanding results secured by them in NTSE Stage-I results. Understanding the importance of the relevance of early preparation, FIITJEE believes in nurturing and enhancing the IQ of students as early as when in class VI, VII & VIII grade. Rote learning methods in Science just do not work as they fail to generate inquisitiveness and conceptual knowledge in children,” says Mr.Vinod Agrawal, Director, FIITJEE Dwarka Centre.

These students have been qualified to appear in the Second stage of NTSE 2017-18, which is to be conducted by NCERT in the month of May 2018.

NTSE exam is conducted every year for class X students and is extremely popular scholarship examination among the bright and talented students of the country. This scheme was initiated in the year 1963 by Government of India to bring up qualitative improvement in the school education.

FIITJEE is the nation’s premier institute for IIT-JEE training. FIITJEE believes that the ideal time for nurturing and enhancing the IQ of children is when they are in class VI, VII & VIII grade. It is with this belief that FIITJEE started imparting training to develop the nascent raw intelligence of the students from class VI onwards.