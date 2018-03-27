EWERK Group and BroadSoft begin working together

Leipzig, March 27, 2018 – Leipzig based IT-service provider EWERK (https://www.ewerk.com), now offers fully integrated cloud communications solutions for German and European medium to large enterprises. This enhanced service offering is provided via a strategic collaboration between EWERK Group and BroadSoft. BroadSoft, now a part of Cisco, is a global market leader in cloud calling, meeting, messaging and contact center software as a service (SaaS). Using the complete BroadSoft Business portfolio, EWERK offers a unified business-solution for any team size with various service infrastructures. EWERK integrates all BroadSoft Business applications with their TÜV-zertified data-centre applications, to EWERK Cloud Communications.

With this new solution EWERK strengthens its service provider position, and collaboratively with their customers can reorganise business workspaces and communication experiences to develop new business models.

EWERK Cloud Communications relies on a “best-of-breed”-approach. In comparison with on-premise-solutions, meaning locally installed infrastructure and applications on a customer site, cloud solutions can cut cost and risk. Through a pay per month, per user mode, cloud-services are always up to date. They can increase productivity, business success and end customer satisfaction through flexibility and scalability.

“EWERK, as an expert for digital transformation, is ideal for partner enterprises who want to profit from digitalisation. The EWERK Group slogan is: We support our customers, in sustaining growth – through digital processes, clever online-platforms and interactive brands”, says Dr. Erik Wende, Co-Founder and EWERK Group CEO. “BroadSoft fits this credo with its market leading role, competence and innovative technology.”

“With BroadSoft Business EWERK customers gain access to a cloud PBX portfolio with cloud calling, meeting, messaging and contact center software as a service (SaaS) – from a one stop-shop under a single contract and service level agreement. For all users EWERK Cloud Communications provides advantages for collaboration and user experience”, says Eric Kirchner, channel account manager at BroadSoft.