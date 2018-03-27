Europe Advanced CO2 Sensor Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.6% by Forecast to 2027

Market Synopsis:

Advanced CO2 sensors help to monitor the intensity of CO2 in different mediums like air or water and can adjust automatically to changes in temperature, humidity, and altitude. This market is an integral part of the global sensors market and is heavily influenced by the augmented demand for location-based advanced CO2 sensors, which results in its impressive CAGR. Rising need for better air pollution measurement systems, to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Increased Institutional Usage of CO2 Sensor and Increasing Government Initiatives and Regularizes for Controlling Air Pollution are some of the major drivers that exhibits the growth of Europe Advanced CO2 sensor market. The potential, demand, and usage of advanced CO2 sensor in various applications have increased support from governments worldwide. Recently in July 2016, The U.S. Department of Energy invested $11.5 Million to Advance Geologic Carbon Storage and Geothermal Exploration which will capture the carbon pollution from the burning of fossil fuels and improves renewable geothermal resources – both of which will help to make the air purify.

With the increase in population there is drastic increase in the infrastructure. So with the increase in the real estate industry, there are many different indoor pollutants came into picture that includes from volatile organic compound such as paints and new furnishing to pollutants from chemical uses, equipment and cleaning processes. Carbon-dioxide is a part of every breath we take, and as we emit it, then it becomes a proxy for other pollutants and shows that the ventilation systems are working properly or not. Europe Advanced CO2 Sensor Market While CO2 is not a pollutant it have an effect on humans, with increase in the level humans feel sleepy and sluggish, due to which it becomes difficult for the person to focus on the work and results into less productive.

Thus, to overcome with the above concerns the need of air pollution measurement systems has been increased. These systems are enabled with sensors like advance CO2 which helps to purify the air, which leads to the proper ventilation.

In this market analysis, analysts estimate the non-dispersive infrared (NIDR) CO2 sensors segment to account for nearly 83% of the total market share by 2016. The long lifespan, stability, and high humidity and dirt-withstanding nature of IR sensors are responsible for its high market share during the forecast period.

Major Key Players

• Amphenol Corporation (U.S.)

• Honeywell International Inc.(U.S.)

• Johnson Control (Ireland)

• Simens AG (Germany)

• Ati Airtest Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

• Sick AG (Germany)

• Gas Sensing Solution (U.K)

• Trane ( Subsidary Of Ingresoll Land) (Ireland)

• Senseair AB (Sweden)

• E+E Elektronik (Austria)

• Bluesens (Germany)

• Digital Control System Inc. (U.S.)

• Vertiss Industries (U.S.)

Global Europe Advanced CO2 Sensor Market Analysis & Forecast, from 2016 to 2022

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next ten years of the various segments and sub-segments included in Europe Advanced CO2 Sensor market with analysis of its development and demand in the market

• Upcoming technologies, high growth geographies and countries were identified

• Regional and country specific demand and forecast for Europe Advanced CO2 Sensor were studied

• Key segments covered in the report are: manufacture, type, application.

• Unit breakdown for all different classification was finalized; and same was referred for forecasting, keeping few assumptions into factor

• For all the regions, forecast demand for all applications were identified and then with historical figure, data collected through primary and annual reports were triangulated to derive the regional market size

• Historical trend is identified to forecast and estimate the future value data

Key Findings

• Europe Advanced CO2 sensor market is expected to grow up to 3.6 Billion by 2021 with a CAGR of 14.6%.

• Honeywell is expected to be the market leader with 24% in Advanced CO2 Sensor among all European region.

• NDIR will gain a Europe Advanced CO2 sensor market with approximately 83%.

• By Application, Building Automation and Domestic Appliance holds the largest market growing with approximately 22.43% by the end of forecast period.

• Geographically, China has been projected to have the market share of USD 69 Million by the end of the forecasted period

