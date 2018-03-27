Durable Medical Equipment Market: Improving Understanding of Patient Care Spikes Demand

Transparency Market Research observes that the global durable equipment market is reasonably fragmented due to a strong presence of several players. The key players contributing to the market dynamics are Stryker Corporation, Medtronic plc., Baxter International, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Invacare Corporation, Medline Industries, Inc., Sunrise Medical (US) LLC, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, Inc. (Medical Depot Inc.), ResMed, Inc., and Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. Companies are expected to focus on developing customized solutions to cater to individual needs of the end users to maintain a place in the highly competitive market.

Report Overview @ https://globenewswire.com/news-release/2018/02/01/1329942/0/en/Durable-Medical-Equipment-DME-Market-to-reach-US-228-65-mn-by-2025-globally-Transparency-Market-Research.html

According to Transparency Market Research, the global durable medical equipment (DME) market is expected to be worth US$228.65 mn by the end of 2025 from US$112.30 mn in 2016. During the forecast period of 2017 and 2025, the global market is expected to surge at a CAGR of 8.3%. Amongst the various types of equipment, the bathroom safety devices are expected to drive the global market. Increasing awareness about ensuring bathroom safety, especially within households, to avert traumatic injuries is expected to favor this segment in the near future. Geographically, Asia Pacific is expected to lead the global market in the coming years. The increasing geriatric population in this region is expected to drive the market.

The growing awareness about patient’s comfort has given the global durable medical equipment market a much-needed impetus. The devices available in this market are predominantly meant for therapeutic use and are designed in way to alleviate the discomforts of the illnesses. Commercialization of sturdy equipment that has recurring uses has encouraged several end users to investment in various types of durable medical equipment over the years. The growing community of home caregivers are have propelled the demand for wheelchairs, commodes, and toilet rails amongst others. Furthermore, mushrooming elderly care centers are expected to be stoke the demand for durable medical equipment in the coming years.

Enquiry for discount on this report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=21557

Firm investments by durable medical equipment (DME) industries and close cooperation of government, national institutes, and physicians with vigorous hands-on training for medical professionals, improving lifestyle, increasing demand and adoption rate of high end technology devices and equipment, has brought about technology enhancement and increased value for money in durable medical equipment (DME) market. The high incidence of chronic conditions such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and other disabilities are also projected to up the usage of durable medical equipment in home care settings as well as hospitals. Regions with high and growing geriatric population are anticipated to be fertile grounds for the growth of this market in the coming years.

On the flip side, the global durable medical equipment market is expected to witness a few impediments along its growth trajectory. To begin with availability of counterfeit equipment and low barrier for entry of newcomers are expected to eat into the market shares of existing players. Bigger companies are also likely to be affected by cost-sensitive markets that tend to incline toward makeshift or cheaper solutions. Furthermore, high durability of medical equipment will also discourage end users from buying or upgrading to new equipment, thereby negatively impacting sales.

Request for Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=21557

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

US Office Contact

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com