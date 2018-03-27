Critical Infrastructure Protection Market to Cross $159 Billion by 2022: TechSci Research Report

Rising deployment of automated solutions across various sectors coupled with increasing government investments for development of smart grid technologies to drive global critical infrastructure protection market through 2022

According to TechSci Research report, “ Global Critical Infrastructure Protection Market By Component, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012-2022, the global critical infrastructure market is projected to surpass $ 159 billion by 2022. Demand for critical infrastructure protection systems and solutions has been witnessing an increase due to rise in cyber and physical threats, especially across power grids and other critical infrastructures. Moreover, rising demand for advanced security solutions, increasing initiatives by various governments for security of critical infrastructures across the globe, is further expected to propel growth in the global critical infrastructure protection (CIP) market during the forecast period. In 2016, the UK government announced release of its National Cyber Security Strategy, with an aim to develop critical capabilities and drive enhancements in cyber security as well as critical infrastructure.

Energy & Power sector dominates the global critical infrastructure protection market on the back of growing adoption of access control systems, cyber security solutions and biometric systems, across various thermal power plants, power grids, etc. North America accounted for the largest revenue share in the global critical infrastructure protection market in 2016. The dominance of North America is backed by increasing government initiatives to meet the demand for advanced security measures, rising awareness towards cyber threats and rising adoption of mobile devices for professional & personal use across the region.

“Rising number of connected devices coupled with increasing implementation of advanced security strategies and laws by governments for minimizing physical and cyber threats as well as ensuring privacy protection is boosting deployment of CIP systems and solutions across the globe. Moreover, with increasing investments and adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) infrastructure, rising smart city initiatives, along with rising number of cyber-attacks on critical infrastructures, CIP demand is set to rise during forecast period.” said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

