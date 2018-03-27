Commercial UAV Market – Industry Shares, Market Strategies and Key Players 2017-2023

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Commercial UAV Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Commercial UAV Market by product (nano UAV, hybrid UAV, fixed wing UAV, rotary blade UAV), application (agriculture, media, entertainment, government, energy sector, retail) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Commercial UAV Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Commercial UAV Market. According to the report the Global Commercial UAV Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

The report on global commercial UAV market covers segments such as product, and application. The product segments include nano UAV, hybrid UAV, fixed wing UAV, and rotary blade UAV. On the basis of application the global commercial UAV market is categorized into agriculture, media and entertainment, government, energy sector, and retail.

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia and among others. Moreover, European region covers countries such as Germany, UK, France, Spain, and rest of Europe. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global commercial UAV market such as, BAE Systems PLC, General Atomics, Challis Heliplane UAV Inc., Aurora Flight, AeroVironment Inc., Draganflyer, Denel Dynamics, General Dynamics Corporation, DJI Innovations, and Elbit Systems Ltd.

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global commercial UAV market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of commercial UAV market.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the commercial UAV market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the commercial UAV market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

