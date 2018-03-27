Buy the Best Bathroom Vanities and More at One of our Four Locations

Dallas, Texas (webnewswire) March 27, 2018 – Home renovations can be one of the most difficult things that you ever do, and when you finally get to the bathroom there is little doubt that you’re going to have your work cut out for you. Finding all of the fixtures and furniture you need it a tall order, but we’re pretty sure you’ll enjoy using Bath Trends as your one stop shopping solution! We offer a wide range of products that will impress, last, and be highly functional. Check out our double sink vanities for sale, along with our one piece toilets, modern toilets, and much more.

Visit Our Showrooms and Check out our Double Sink Vanities for Sale

Our showrooms are second to none when it comes to displaying our products in their native environment. Seeing them online is one thing, but actually being able to touch them, interact with them, and see them in all their glory is entirely another. You’ll be able to easily see just how they will fit into your bathroom environment, and you’ll even be able to get a better idea of a size comparison. Before you renovate your bathroom, you’ll definitely want to stop by our showrooms and see what we have to offer!

We currently offer showrooms in our different locations which include:

– Doral

– Oakland

– Aventura

– Dallas

With the plethora of options available at each one, it won’t be too long before you’re a DIY professional with the best possible tools at your disposal.

Eco Friendly Options for your Remodel

In 2018 you’re going to want to drop any inefficient equipment that you might have, and you’ll want to start looking into eco friendly solutions. A great example of modern toilets for sale in our collection would be the Eago toilets which do a great job of tossing away the water usage expectations of the past. Rather than burning through gallons of water every time you flush, you can use the bathroom with confidence knowing that you’re doing your part to help the environment.

While helping the environment in your own way, you will find that these eco friendly toilets are some of the best looking that any bathroom has ever seen. One piece toilets are great to look at, they’re easy to clean, and most importantly, they’re easy to install. They cost a little bit more than your standard two piece toilet but they’re well worth that added expense and they’ll bring your modern bathroom design to an entirely new level.

Vanities are Key to Any Remodel

No bathroom renovation will ever be complete unless you replace the vanity. We offer single sink vanities and double sink vanities for sale which will quickly become the centerpiece of your bathroom. In addition to offering ample storage solutions, they’re going to look absolutely amazing. If you really want to bring the modern look to your bathroom, don’t forget to check out the Venice line – it’s one of the best that you’re ever going to see when it comes to adjustable height vanities.

Ramp up your Storage Options

As you look at our one piece toilets for sale and our extensive vanity collection, don’t forget to take a look at our storage options, whether it’s a full scale linen cabinet or something a bit smaller. Make your bathroom more functional and most importantly, give yourself a place to store the towels.

Don’t Forget the Accessories

At all of our above listed showroom locations we’re proud to offer the best when it comes to bathroom accessories. From shower baskets all the way to soap dishes, we have just what you need to really finish off that bathroom renovation.

Embrace the Modern Look with Bath Trends

Bath Trends is about more than just renovating your bathroom; we’re all about changing from the contemporary look to the modern look. Our brushed nickel faucets and sleek vanities for sale will bring that fact to the forefront, and we’ll make sure to give you the ultimate bathroom presentation – one that you’ll enjoy now and in the future!

Our four locations bring you the best in modern design and the best in bathroom hardware, and it’s not something that you want to miss out on. We transcend the ‘big box’ stores that are only interested in selling you a cheap product that may last for a few years if you’re lucky. Instead, get something that’s beautiful, and something that’s going to last for many years to come. We not only offer some of the most beautiful hardware and furniture in the industry, we bring it to you at a lower price, ensuring that luxury and modernity is available to anyone that wants it. It’s time for you to put aside your thoughts on affordability and time to embrace the modern design that you’ve always wanted. For more details visit https://www.bathtrendsusa.com

###