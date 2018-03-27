BuildEquip: The One-Stop Hire Shop for Various Kinds of Building Equipment

BuildEquip, operational from 1972 is a well-known tool-hiring company that offers high quality products like scaffolding, chemical toilets and many other important types of building equipment at a reasonable price. The major goal of this South Africa based company is to achieve the ultimate client satisfaction. They specialise in offering a wide range of building equipment and DIY projects to deliver all the basic requirements of the clients.

Some of the important products hired by them are discussed below: –

Toilets and Storage

BuildEquip generally offers 4 types of toilets and storage units for hire. The details are discussed below: –

Builders Shed: – This is best for the people who are seeking both affordability and quality at the same time. This product comes with a simple design and easy-to-assemble features. Chemical Toilet: – The product is popular among clients because of its value for money and portable features. This non-flush design is best for the building sites. Flush Toilet: – Flush toilets unit comes with the normal domestic toilet flush design to ensure the ultimate cleanliness.

Trestles and Ladders

The products that fall under this category are discussed below: –

Builders Folding Trestle: This heavy-duty product is specially designed for building constructions and for the DIY home builder.

Ceiling Trestle: This product is specially designed for building construction purposes as it is light weight and easy to transport.

Extension ladder: This aluminium extension ladder is generally used by the engineering and building industries.

Step Ladder Double Sided: – This product is available in three sizes 8step, 10 steps, 12 step and it is ideal for engineering and building industries.

Timber Board: – Timber Boards are generally used to build ramps and concrete boxes. These are available from 0.9m to 3.0m

Tripod Trestle: – This is specially designed for building contractors and the DIY enthusiast.

Access and Scaffolding: -BuildEquip offers various kinds of scaffolding equipment like quickstage scaffold system, scaffold accessories and couplers, selflock scaffold towers and workeasy scaffold system.

Other important building equipments offered by BuildEquip are discussed below: –

Formwork and support

Building and site tools

Surveying and measuring

Cleaning and floor care

Site cleaning and gardening and many others.

For further information please visits: – http://buildequip.co.za/

Contact:

5 Danie Uys Street, Kaymor Industrial

Stikland, Bellville, Cape Town, 7530

South Africa