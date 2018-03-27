Aquarium Fish Feed Market Trends, And Forecasts (2016–2021)

The Global Aquarium Fish Feed Market was worth USD xx billion in 2016 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of xx%, to reach USD xx billion by 2021. Aquarium fish feed is the food material consumed by the pet fish kept in an aquarium or ponds. These foods normally contain macro nutrients, trace elements and vitamins which improves the health of the fish. Most of these foods are commonly produced in flake or pellet form because these forms sink rapidly and easily available to fish. These forms are sometimes used for bottom feeding species such as catfish or loaches.

Fish feed is available in two forms such as live food and processed food. Live food is the most preferred food for fishes but difficult to get. It contains sludge worms, earthworms, bloodworms, water fleas and feeder fish. Processed food is already prepared for fish consumption made by the aquarist. It contains dry foods, medicated fish food, freeze-dried and frozen fish diets, vacation food and frozen fish food. Building blocks ingredients of the quality fish food are protein, essential fatty acids, Vitamins A, D, E and K and carbohydrates.

People love towards aquarium, rising income, rapid urbanization, growing awareness towards nutritional supplements of fish, rise in fish industry, facilitated by the strong expansion of fish production and more efficient distribution channels are driving the Global Aquarium Fish Feed market. However, less shelf life to aquarium fish compared to other fishes and high maintenance are restraining the growth of the market.

The Global Aquarium Fish Feed Market is segmented on the basis of product type, fish type, end-user and region. Depending on the product type, the market is segmented into live food and processed food. On the basis of fish type, the market is segmented into goldfish, tropical fish, koi and others. Based on the end-user, the market is segmented into aquarium shops, online, retailers and others. The market has also been geographically segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle-East & Africa. North America followed by the Europe dominating the Global Aquarium Fish Feed Market due to the prior to nutritional considerations for fishes, rapid urbanization and rising in disposable income. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing rate due to the emerging economies like China and India, growing demographics and rising population.

Some of the key players are dominating the global aquarium fish feed market are Tetra, Canadian Aquatic Feed, Hikari, Marubeni Nisshin Feed, UPEC, Aqua One, Beijing New Rainbow Feed Industries, JBL, Sera and Ocean Nutrition.

