Zenkit releases Desktop Apps for macOS, Windows and Linux

March 26th, 2018 – Karlsruhe, Germany: Today, the Zenkit team announces the release of desktop apps for macOS, Windows and Linux. With its most recent release the German startup has moved closer towards creating a flexible SaaS product that can now additionally be used on all major laptop and computer devices.

The desktop apps can be accessed without opening the internet browser. Zenkit was until now a web/mobile app.The desktop and mobile apps can also be used offline. Zenkits decision to include Linux desktop apps was mainly triggered by the fact that Linux is under supported in the project management community. Although, being a less popular operating system than front-runners Windows and Mac, many software developers favor Linux over its flexibility and customizability, making the release of a Zenkit desktop app an important issue for the Zenkit team.

Zenkit is a project management software that allows users different views of their project information. Views that are included are: to-do list, Kanban, table, mind map and calendar. Users can switch between these views to use different tools for tasks. Furthermore, Zenkit has common project management features like commenting, labels, custom fields, and task assignments. Zenkit is free for up to five people.

The key features in this release:

Desktop apps for macOS, Windows, and Linux with offline ability

Fully customizable in each “view”: members, notifications, filters, view menu, activities

Global activities: An activity feed of everything across your account on the home page

Collection-level commenting (previously only task-level comments)

Shortcut to open the quick add dialog from anywhere (Ctrl+Shift+Space)

Global shortcut to jump right into the app (Ctrl+Shift+Z)

A bunch of local shortcuts for navigation and integration of standard shortcuts (for example opening the settings using Ctrl+, and many more)

Zenkit founder and CEO Martin Welker says: ”In order for teams to achieve product buy-in, you need to be flexible in the type of tools you can offer them. Once you’ve done that, you need to make sure that your service is available on any device, platform, operating system that they would like to use to get their work done.”

The Zenkit team plans to release a whole arsenal of new, handy features in the coming months.

New features will focus on deeper integration with Mac and Windows Operating Systems.