Xanthan Gum Market Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2017-2023

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Xanthan Gum Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Xanthan Gum Market by application (oil and gas drilling, food and beverages, cosmetic and personal care products, paper and coating, oil &gas, food & beverages) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Xanthan Gum Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Xanthan Gum Market

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global xanthan gum market by application and by region. The market segmentation based on application includes major end user segment such as oil and gas drilling, food and beverages, cosmetic and personal care products and others includes pharmaceuticals, paper and coating etc. Moreover, oil &gas and food & beverages are the most lucrative end user segments and together accounted more than 70% of market share in 2015. Food and beverages is anticipated to be the fastest growing application of xanthan gum over the forecast period.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). Asia pacific was the largest market for xantham gum and registered more than 40% of market share globally in 2015. Moreover, Asia pacific is the largest producer of xanthum gum owing to increasing demand for bakery and confectionary products from countries such as China, India, Malaysia, and Vietnam. In addition, increasing oil & gas production in china on account of their rising demand in automobile and chemical industries is projected to drive the dominance of APAC region over the forecast period. Following Asia pacific, North America is the most prominent region in xantham gum market and is anticipated to experience fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Recovery in pharmaceutical industry coupled with growing demand in food industry in this region is likely to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

