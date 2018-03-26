Timberfix Offers an Expansive Selection of Builders Hardware from Renowned Brands

Global Industry Analysts reports that the rising investments in real estate contribute to the expanding global cabinet and builders’ hardware market. Australian company Timberfix is among the suppliers meeting the subsequent increase in demand for construction hardware.

[LITHGOW, 27/3/2018] – According to Global Industry Analysts (GIA), the global market for cabinet and builders’ hardware is estimated to surpass US$19.4 billion by 2022. This projection was calculated by analysing the growing construction industry, residential replacements and the rising investments in the real estate sector. Hardware distribution and supply is one of the sectors majorly affected by this growth, which has created the need to meet growing demands.

Demand for Builders’ Hardware

The demand for cabinet and builders’ hardware is influenced by trends in real estate, as well as the door, window and cabinet market. The growth in global population and the increase in demand for residential units and infrastructure facilities both offer substantial growth opportunities for the market.

The rapid rise of urbanisation influences a large portion of the global population, particularly in developed nations, to migrate to urban and semi-urban cities in search of better employment opportunities. This phenomenon magnifies the need for more residential apartments to accommodate the migrating population.

For residential apartments, door hardware and construction is experiencing changes from the sophisticated door handles to the straight-line appearance door handles. Hardware accessories for kitchens are also adjusting according to the latest trends in creative designs. Manufacturers and builders are offering brass fittings, aluminium frames and highly polished surfaces in order to address the growing demand.

Timberfix Providing Quality Hardware to Meet Consumer Demands

Timberfix supplies quality builders’ hardware to construction workers, builders and contractors for the construction of household fixtures. The company’s hardware is available at competitive prices and is an economical choice for all construction needs. Timberfix carries renowned brands such as Paslode, Ramset, Rapid, Sika and Soudal.

Their range features aluminium angles and flat bars, concrete accessories, door hinges, stainless steel connectors, zinc brackets and more. All of Timberfix’s builders’ hardware supports fixtures and structures of all types.

About Timberfix

Timberfix is an Australian family business of third generation builders. The company draws from its wealth of experience in the construction industry to deliver superior product and service. Supported by a team of carriers and professional drivers, Timberfix guarantees prompt delivery and excellent handling of all orders.

For more information, visit http://www.timberfix.com.au.