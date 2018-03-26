The Sedation Dentistry Services of Southpoint Quality Dental Puts Patients at Ease

Dental phobia is a problem that affects more than just the teeth. Individuals who feel anxious and uncomfortable in an oral procedure may go to Southpoint Quality Dental for sedation dentistry.

[FREDERICKSBURG, 03/26/2018] — People who avoid the dentist out of fear may suffer more than just teeth damage. Researchers believe that dental phobia may also negatively affect an individual’s quality of life, including his or her emotional, physiological, social, and psychological well-being.

The Relationship between Poor Quality of Life and Dental Fear

Dr. Ellie Heidari from the King’s College London Dental Institute, along with her colleague Tim Newton, did a study on the effects of dental phobia to individuals. Both researchers looked at the responses of almost 11,000 people in the 2009 Adult Dental Health Survey. They discovered that around 1,400 participants admitted fearing the dentist.

Although oral problems are not usually life-threatening, the study found that they could affect a person’s ability to drink, eat, talk, and socialize, resulting in a poor quality of life.

Helping Fearful Patients Combat Anxiety with Sedation Dentistry

Individuals who are anxious to go to the dentist but need to undergo an important oral procedure can take advantage of Southpoint Quality Dental’s sedation dentistry services. The dental practice has trained sedation dentists who will properly use sedatives to keep patients calm and comfortable during the entire dental procedure.

When it comes to the sedation treatments, Southpoint Quality Dental uses oral sedation, nitrous oxide, or a combination of the two. These treatments alleviate stress during an oral procedure.

About Southpoint Quality Dental

On top of sedation dentistry, Southpoint Quality Dental offers other dental services, including general dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, and pediatric dentistry. Customers who want to drop by at the dental practice can visit either the Fredericksburg branch or the Stafford branch.

Southpoint Quality Dental takes pride in offering patients the latest in dental techniques and technologies. Moreover, it is proud of its full-service dental laboratory.

When a patient enters one of the practice’s dental offices, the staff will make sure to get to know the patient well and take care of his or her dental needs.

Go to http://www.qualitydentalva.com/ for more details.