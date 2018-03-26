The best sound insulation services in London are from Nova Acoustics

NOVA Acoustics Ltd has years of experience delivering acoustic consultancy services to clients from all sectors. Founded in Leeds, but now active throughout the United Kingdom, they pride themselves on being able to deliver efficient and effective acoustic consultancy services for projects of all sizes. They provide a friendly, professional service for all the clients. This combination of qualities has meant a high return-client base and brand name which speaks for itself when it comes to acoustic testing. Simply put, there is no other company which would be able to rival Nova Acoustics at this point due to their experience and many other market advantages which we will talk about below.

Among the most important services of the company one can surely distinguish the sound Insulation consulting services which are the operations the company has mainly earned its name and fame for. The company prides itself for being responsive, driven and, effective. Moreover, these are not their own words but rather a conclusion which anyone can come to after a study of their client’s opinions on the company. It is also to be mentioned that Nova Acoustics, provides by far the most superior sound insulation testing London services of all the companies in the city and even UK. Their clients do not even consider jumping ships to other similar companies and this can be seen from the fact that a huge chunk of their customer base, are effectively returning clients who need the same services but this time for new projects.

About the sound testing London services on should definitely know that to help developers, architects and builders specify the correct products to achieve the requirements of Part E of the Building Regulations. They have put together a database of soundproofing floor systems to ensure that your development achieves a Part E Sound Test pass first time. They have outlined a range of sound proofing options for different floor types, including soundproofing for concrete floor systems and timber floor systems. Please click through to choose your Part E compliant soundproofing floor solution. It I clear is the light of the day that their experience is unparalleled, and moreover this allows them to attract some of the best talent there is in the market This in turn only strengthens their positions as the leading Acoustic Testing London Insulation company.

About company:

NOVA Acoustics Ltd has years of experience delivering acoustic consultancy services to clients from all sectors. Founded in Leeds, but now active throughout the United Kingdom, they pride themselves on being able to deliver efficient and effective acoustic consultancy services for projects of all sizes. They provide a friendly, professional service for all the clients.

Contact:

Company: NOVA Acoustics Ltd

Contact Name: Adam Martin

Address: 67 – 68 Hatton Garden, London, EC1N 8JY, UK

Email: london@novaacoustics.co.uk

Telephone: 0203 375 6160

Website: https://www.novaacoustics.co.uk/sound-insulation-testing-london