Social Intelligence Market 2018 – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights

In this rapidly changing world of technology, social intelligence market is projected to show major growth prospects during the forecast period. Major factor driving the social intelligence market is the growing adoption of data analytics. Increasing data availability is another major factor fueling the growth of social intelligence market.

The global social intelligence market, by geography, has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. As compared to other regions, the social intelligence market in North America is expected to witness significant growth and hold the largest market share during the forecast period. U.S and Canada are anticipated to drive the growth of social intelligence market. This is owing to the presence of large number of established key players like IBM Corporation in that region. 4C, a social intelligence company, has announced a funding of USD 5 Million from Jump Capital whereas, Brandwatch, a U.K. based social intelligence company, is the technology leader in social intelligence. In addition to this, the region also has a well-established infrastructure which allows higher penetration of devices and ultimately provides better connectivity. Increasing demand for social intelligence in retail and e-commerce sectors is expected to be one major factor for driving the growth of social intelligence market.

In the global social intelligence market, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness relatively faster adoption and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period as compared to other regions. Within Asia Pacific, social intelligence market is projected to contribute faster to the growth of revenue backed by increasing demand for social intelligence from various industry verticals in countries such as Japan, China, South Korea and India. This is owing to the presence of key players like Germin8 in the region.

The Social Intelligence Market is growing rapidly over 26% of CAGR and is expected to reach at approx. USD 13 Billion by the end of forecast period.

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 30 market data tables and figures spread over 100 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “Social Intelligence Market Research Report-Forecast to 2023”.

Key Players:

The prominent players in Social Intelligence Market are – Brandwatch (U.K.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Synthesio (U.S.), 4c (U.S.), Frrole, Inc. (U.S.), Salesforce.Com, Inc. (U.S.), Sysomos Inc. (Canada), Talkwalker (U.S.), ARBA Holdings (Hong Kong), Germin8 (India) among others.

Segments:

Social intelligence market can be segmented on the basis of following:

By Component

• Software

• Services

• Managed Services

• Professional Services

Organization Size

• SMEs

• Large Enterprises

By Deployment

• Cloud

• On Premise

By Application

• Campaign Analysis

• Sales & Marketing Management

• Product Analysis & Product Development

• Customer Service

• Recruitment

• Social Media Research

• Others

By Vertical

• BFSI

• Healthcare

• Education

• Retail & Ecommerce

• IT & Telecommunication

• Transportation & Logistics

• Government & Defense

• Others

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of social intelligence market is being studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America market is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia-Pacific market is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The major growth in social intelligence market in North America market is attributed to technological advancements and increasing demand for social intelligence across various industry verticals in that region.

Intended Audience

• Technology Investors

• Research/Consultancy Firms

• Government Bodies

• IT & Telecommunication Companies

• Software Providers

• Technology Providers

• Software Vendors

