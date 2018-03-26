Skills needed to become a Digital Marketing Professional

Today, we are in an environment which is dominated by technology – from smart phones to apps to wearables, consumers today are always connected. Plus, social media is so upfront that if you are trending, you become an instant hero!

As a consequence of this evolved change, marketing has also experienced a seismic shift; for to reach, interact and delight customers, marketers need to understand how to succeed in a digital world.

The interest levels of students are also moving towards this new format. And, the reality is that this area will definitely demand a great number of digital marketers, who have a wide variety of digital skill sets to meet these evolving job requirements.

Tips to develop the skills

Here are some key skills every marketer should master to become a digital marketing expert:

• Mastering content

“Content is king” is what has been established today, and when it comes to digital marketing, this phrase is absolutely true. Creating varied content to appeal to the TG – is the trick that digital marketers use very effectively. So mastering content is critical, because your Content Marketing must be correct.

Brands are always searching for ways to be different from competition. In this area, Search Engine Optimization (SEO) is very important. Keywords are top on the list. So you need to pick up the clues of how to use it effectively. If you can get your brand to appear at the top of Google searches, it gets noticed and also adds on some prestige and credibility. Of course, it goes without saying that the brand also gets a competitive advantage.

So, informative, relevant and high-quality content is your best bet if you want to rank high in consumers’ search results. Today as a marketer, content strategy is very essential. For content to resonate, marketers need to create engaging and high-quality content. One of the most effective ways to measure the success of your content is through customer feedback.

By tracking users’ engagement with content, this provides a way to measure the effectiveness of a content marketing strategy. This is crucial for digital marketers to sustain and grow their audiences, and in turn, be successful.

• Use of Social Media

We are totally submerged in Social media today. With the average person spending under two hours every day on social media, according to Social Media Today, social media is a very critical, effective factor in marketing. And, it also presents a huge opportunity for digital marketers to amplify their message and reach out to their audience.

In other words, just like how generating and publishing high-quality content is crucial, successful digital marketers apply the same rules when it comes to posting content on social media. If you post content that don’t provide value to your audience, then your audience won’t be impressed and ultimately you will not be able to convert.

• Become familiar with Data

In the digital era that we live in, data-driven marketing has come to the forefront. Digital marketers are not only increasingly relying on data to measure ROI, create more engaging content and personalize the experience, but also to improve conversions.

With the prominence of data-driven marketing, the explosion of marketing technologies has brought about a deluge of data. So, developing these skills are absolutely necessary today.

What separates modern, successful digital marketers from the rest of the pack is the ability to effectively leverage data to create personal, relevant and engaging customer experiences. And in order to do so, you must control data and collect and delve deep into it to get useful insights.

• Get on to the Mobile seriously

With the public so obsessed with the mobile, mobile experience is crucial and people’s shift towards mobile will only grow.

The evolving scene in Marketing makes it critical for Digital Marketers to adapt and think ‘mobile-first’. Optimizing the mobile website experience or launching a mobile app are both definitely important. Firstly, Digital Marketers need to know how their mobile users tick, so that they can figure out how to cater to them. Focusing on behaviours specific to the mobile is fundamental so that mobile strategies developed can produce results that increase engagement, lead generation, sales, retention, loyalty and so on.

Through desktop or mobile devices, the way a customer can interact with your brand brings about different experiences and contexts. Successful Digital Marketers consider how customers experience their brand points to reach out to massive opportunities.

• Be sensitive to Customer Experiences

Customer experience is the new marketing. It’s called Customer Experience (CX) marketing. And, today, it provides the essential qualities for gaining a competitive advantage.

It has extended the 4Ps range in Marketing. One can say that CX has undoubtedly become the fifth marketing “P”. And, it has been observed that CX is impacting the bottomlines of organizations. To understand the customer experience and how to optimize it, Digital Marketers must leverage the voice of their customers. After all, what better way to know how customers are experiencing your brand?

So, the advice is to hone your skills in content, social, data-driven and mobile marketing. Remember, every digital skill is based in the customer experience. Only by meeting the needs and wants of your customers can you succeed in today’s digitally-driven world.

