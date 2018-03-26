ProofVision’ Announce ‘In-Wall Electric Toothbrush Charger’ For

As one of the UK’s leading names in water resistant electronics and fittings for the bathroom, ‘ProofVision’ have announced the launch of their latest product, the stylish wall mounted toothbrush charger.

Designed by ProofVision to address the problem of untidy cables from conventional charging units, the In-Wall Toothbrush Charger is compatible with all Oral B and Braun toothbrushes and offers a simple to install and convenient solution for homeowners looking to create a sleek bathroom design. Not only is the charger a great addition to any new bathroom design, but it can also be fitted in existing bathrooms to replace unused shaver sockets.