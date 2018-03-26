Power over Ethernet (POE) Market 2017 Segments, Size, Growth and Trends by Forecast to 2022

Power over Ethernet Market Overview:

Power over Ethernet or PoE is a standard or ad-hoc system, enabling the flow of ‘electric power’ with data on a twisted pair ethernet cabling. Market Research Future, a home to market reports regarding communication & information technologies, among others; published a market report. According to it, the PoE market will grow at a CAGR of around 13% and attain USD 1 billion by the end of the forecast period.

Due to the advantages of PoE; such as low maintenance costs, less downtime, easy installation, etc; the market has expanded significantly. The acceptance of alternative energy sources has also fuelled industry revenues. High energy expenses have been a key driver. Owing to the cost-effectiveness of PoE, the market has reached commercial, residential, and industrial sectors while continuing to expand.

Major Key Players:

Key companies of the market are Axis Communications AB (Sweden), Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (U.S.), Texas Instruments, Inc. (U.S.), and STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland). Some other well-known players comprise Linear Technology Corp. (U.S.), Broadcom Ltd. (U.S.), and Microsemi Corp. (U.S.).

Latest Industry News

Jan 2018 – Elo, a leading global supplier of touchscreen computing solutions, released Android’s I-Series 2.0, a wholly upgraded product with consistency and versatility. The product is ideal for commercial 10 to 22 inch touchscreen applications. It includes a new power over ethernet module as an optional accessory. The module is a solid choice for conference scheduler displays, AV control applications, and power-drop locations.

Dec 2017 – Patton Electronics is a U.S. based manufacturer of UC, cloud, & IoT solutions for carrier, enterprise, and industrial networks. It shortly announced that its CopperLink 1101 power-over-ethernet extender has won two awards, adding accolades to the firm.

Dec 2017 – CoolGear and PoE Texas have joined hands to combine USB-C with PD and power over ethernet. During early 2018, PoE Texas will launch the POE-USBC-Kit and the AT-USBC-Kit which would allow USB-C PD over ethernet. PoE lowers the adoption costs of USB-C, eliminating the need for advanced electrical infrastructure. Unlike USB-C, which has a transmission power of 10 feet (three meters) and is uncommon in buildings & homes, ethernet has a power of 328 feet (100 meters). The latter is also almost ubiquitous in modern construction.

Sep 2017 – Redpark’s gigabit + PoE adapter seamlessly connects an iPad or iPhone to gigabit ethernet and uses power over ethernet (PoE) to charge the device through a single ethernet cable (when connected to a compatible network switch or power injector). The gigabit + power adapter also connects an iPhone or iPad to a wired ehernet network and employs an external AC power adapter to provide power to the device, eliminating the need for a PoE network switch.

Global Competitive Analysis:

With the entry of new industry players, massive volume-driven growth has been observed. Companies are looking forward to gain shares by participating in various strategies. The best opportunity for this sector lies in tapping product innovations and investing wisely.

Industry Segments:

The power over ethernet market is segmented into the following categories:

Types – Power Sourcing Equipment Controllers & ICs and Powered Device Controllers & ICs

Powers to Port – Up to 15.4W, Up to 30W, Up to 60W, and Up to 100W

Applications – Security & Access Control, Connectivity, LED Lighting & Control, Infotainment, and Others

End Users – Residential, Commercial, and Industrial

Detailed Regional Study

The global Power over Ethernet Market is split into North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America dominates the market. Regional presence of numerous players gives North America a competitive edge over other regions. The rich IT & telecom sector and higher demand for POE controllers and ICs help North America.

Europe is also showing steady growth. Countries; like U.K. and Germany are major contributors to the region al market. Asia-Pacific stands as the third biggest market due to its expanding IT hubs in India, China, and Japan. China, as a manufacturing hub is adopting PoE in different industries.

