Miller & Steiert, P.C. Provides Legal Assistance in Wrongful Death Cases

[LITTLETON, 03/26/2017] — A study from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine revealed that more than 250,000 individuals in the U.S. pass away due to medical mistakes. This statistic makes medical errors the third leading cause of death, outranked only by cancer and heart disease.

Study Highlights Problems in Healthcare System

Researchers analyzed evidence from studies that looked at data showing the medical death rates from 2000 to 2008. Using the gathered data, they obtained the mean death rate for medical errors in the hospitals of the country. They calculated that the number of deaths caused by medical mistakes was 251,454.

The analysis suggested that patient safety efforts fell short. Dr. Martin Makary, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine’s surgery and health policy professor, remarked that individuals simply do not die from bacteria and heart attacks. Instead, they pass away from poorly coordinated care and system-wide failings.

Moreover, Dr. Makary attributed the shortcoming of the efforts for patient safety to the lack of effective safeguards in place as well as the absence of an organized effort to review medical mistakes.

Holding Grossly Negligent Individuals Liable For Wrongful Deaths

