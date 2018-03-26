MIGU Adaptogen Bio-tech Co., Ltd Diversifies Its Portfolio of Fungus Extract Powder with Some New Additions that have Anti-tumor Effects

Xi’an, China, March 3, 2018 – There are several kinds of high quality fungus extract powders that can have enormous health benefits for the mankind. China based MIGU Adaptogen Bio-tech Co., Ltd specializes in extracting powder from different herbs that have great medicinal value. These fungus extracts can cure several types of diseases and can also boost the immunity and vitality of humans in a natural manner.

The company has introduced the Ganoderma Lucidum Extract, which is extracted from the fruiting part of Reishi mushroom. MIGU Adaptogen Bio-tech Co., Ltd cultivates Reishi mushroom in its own farmland and which is far better in quality than the wild Reishi mushroom. They pick the mushroom at the proper time and dry it properly to maintain its potency. According to some research, the Reishi mushroom extract comes with cancer healing properties, and MIGU Adaptogen Bio-tech Co., Ltd supplies the best quality extract for cancer patients around the world. The medicinal agents of the extract called phytonutrients works wonder in healing cancer patients.

Another important addition is the Cordyceps Sinensis Extract that comes with amazing anti-aging and anti-inflammatory properties. The extract can significantly improve the learning ability and the memory functions. This fungus is mainly of parasitic nature, and MIGU Adaptogen Bio-tech Co., Ltd cultivates it industrially for its large scale production. This extract also has an anti-tumor potency to cure tumors naturally, and can be recommended to cancer patients who are undergoing chemotherapy. Besides, the cancer treatment, the extract is a powerful anti-oxidant and is also very useful in diabetes for controlling the blood sugar level.

MIGU Adaptogen Bio-tech Co., Ltd also brings the Agaricus Blazei Extract, which is extracted from the fruiting body. This is a new medicinal mushroom that contains beta glucan that stimulate the natural cells, which are the vital part of our immune system. It is believed that these polysaccharides are potent enough to promote the cellular health. Besides, it also has a strong anti-tumor effect and is beneficial for cancer patients after the chemotherapy.

