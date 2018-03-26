Looking for Superior Quality External Condom Catheters?

Many people silently suffer from urinary incontinence and continue to look for the perfect solution to handle this issue. There are ordinary condom catheters as well as adult diapers available to address the problem, but if you want a reliable solution that helps you to gain confidence while enjoying your freedom then turn to GeeWhiz.

GeeWhiz is one such company that offers you the best designed condom catheters. Their product has helped so many men to overcome medical problems and to live a confident, healthy lifestyle. For more information about the company and the products they offer, visit their website at urinedevice.com.

The company is known for its superior quality external condom catheter which is ideal for post prostatic surgery, home use and for patients suffering from stress, interstitial cystitis, urge and overflow incontinence issues as well. While going through the website you will discover GeeWhiz starter packs available with complete details and pricing so you can buy the correct product.

Some of the features about a Gee Whiz condom catheters which make it different from other condom catheters available is it is made from 100% silicone to ease urine flow when catheter is bent at 90 degrees. It can be used without prescription and has better catheter retention as compared to other brands. This catheter is non-irritating and created to easily remove silicone gel strips. The strips offer a superior seal and will accommodate circumcised as well as non-circumcised patients. Those who get Medicare-subsidized can receive up to 35 catheters per month.

Also, while going through the website, read the reviews of the patients who have used this product, as this will help you to learn more about the product. You can buy this product via online shopping feature. If you have any concerns, you can contact the company directly via online ‘contact us’ option for a quick reply.

Contact Us:

Unique Gee Whiz® Condom Catheter

California, USA

For Orders, Call Toll

1-800-639-9323

1-805-388-7669

Website: https://www.urinedevice.com/