LinkOptimizer for InDesign Is Now Available on the New Adobe Exchange

Zevrix Solutions announces that LinkOptimizer for Adobe InDesign is now available on Adobe Exchange, a new and improved Creative Cloud marketplace. Adobe Exchange makes it easier for customers to discover and install third party plug-ins for Creative Cloud. LinkOptimizer is a workflow automation solution InDesign that lets users automatically scale and crop images to their InDesign dimensions at specified target resolution, perform color conversion, convert image formats, run actions and more.

Toronto (ON), Canada — Zevrix Solutions today announces that LinkOptimizer for Adobe InDesign is now available on the new and improved Adobe Exchange. Awarded 4 out of 5 stars by Computer Arts magazine, LinkOptimizer automates complex image manipulation tasks and helps users reduce the size of InDesign links (http://www.zevrix.com/LinkOptimizer.php), save prepress costs, and easily repurpose InDesign documents for web and mobile devices.

Adobe Exchange provides a new way to search, discover, and install plug-ins, extensions, and other content for Creative Cloud products. As a unified destination that brings third-party integrations with Creative Cloud, Document Cloud & Experience Cloud under a single umbrella, Adobe Exchange will make it easier for customers to discover and install integrations that expand and enhance what they can achieve on Adobe’s Clouds.

“We are delighted to have products like LinkOptimizer from Zevrix Solutions available on Adobe Exchange”, says Jonathan Ferman, Adobe Exchange Product Manager. “This provides users with an easy way to install products and see updates as and when they become available.”

LinkOptimizer works automatically with Photoshop to eliminate the excess image data of InDesign links, perform essential image adjustments and convert image formats. For example, with just a click of a button users can:

-Optimize dozens of InDesign files

-Scale and crop images to match their dimensions in InDesign

-Change their resolution to 300 dpi

-Convert RGB images to CMYK

-Resave JPEGs as TIFF

-Run a Photoshop action on each image.

As a result users can save gigabytes of disk space and countless hours of optimizing images manually, accelerate document output, reduce job turnaround and cut costs through faster processing.

Pricing and Availability:

LinkOptimizer can be purchased from Adobe Exchange for US$259.95 (Lite version: $179.95) as well as from Zevrix website and authorized resellers. Trial is also available for download. LinkOptimizer requires macOS 10.7-10.13 and Adobe InDesign / Photoshop CS5-CC 2018.