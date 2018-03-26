LG ranks in Top 100 companies in The 2018 Harris Poll Reputation Quotient® Rankings

New Delhi, 26th March: In yet another feat by LG, the company has secured 25th position in ‘The 2018 Harris Poll Reputation Quotient® Rankings,’ proving its integrity and positioning as one of the most well-reputed global companies. LG has also stood at the 4th position in the products and services category under the ‘Top Companies by Corporate Reputation Dimension’ banner. LG has yet again showcased its premier positioning in the market as a brand that is deeply loved by the global consumers. With a sophisticated product portfolio, quest for developing breakthrough technologies and a strong association with its consumers worldwide, LG is a pioneer that has set industry benchmarks.

The ‘Reputation Quotient’ conducted by The Harris Poll is a survey that showcases the reputations of the most visible companies. In fact, since 1999, The Reputation Quotient has quantified the reputation ratings for the 100 most visible companies. From amongst the consumer durable sector companies, LG has taken the lead, leaving behind not only its competitors, but also other global giants from different sectors.

Mr. Ki Wan Kim, Managing Director, LG Electronics India commenting on this joyous occasion said, ‘’Brand LG is well-known for its integrity and performance. This has been rightly captured in The 2018 Harris Poll Reputation Quotient® Rankings. LG globally, as well and in the Indian market is symbolic with trust, reliability and good reputation. We have developed a deep connect with our consumers over the years, by catering to their demands in a customised fashion. We believe that to be a market leader, one has to set the standards for others to follow, and that is why LG’s core philosophy of ‘Life’s Good’ is translated into all our business actions, such as launching latest and new technology based products, attracting the best of talent, investment and being a responsible member of the society. It is a proud moment for LG to be standing at the 25th rank of the 2018 Reputation Quotient Rankings, which rightly is a measurement of the customer belief, product leadership, visibility, Integrity and unmatched customer service of a brand in today’s modern culture. This is a very welcoming news coinciding with LG India in its 21st year in India and ‘Celebrating the New’ with New Technology Products across categories, constantly living up to our brand promise – Life’s Good. We are sure that we will continue to lead by example and set superlative goals for the future as well. LG is proud to have received this recognition.’’

LG is well-known for being a brand that truly touches hearts with its sophisticated and diverse products, aimed at enriching the lives of consumers across the globe and making them more convenient.

LG’s product portfolio across categories is consumer-centric and the company’s core values are aligned with consumers’ preferences. LG’s reputation is the founding rock of its success and entrenched in the thought that it is the reputation which gives any business it’s true and long-lasting value.