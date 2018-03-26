Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistors and Metal Oxide Field Effect Transistor Market- Detailed Analysis and Forecast by 2023

The market for IGBTs is relatively mature while the market for MOSFETs is likely to grow at a faster pace due its advance features. MOSFETs are new semiconductors and are anticipated to witness significant demand over the period of 2016 to 2023. In 2013 the IGBTs accounted for more than 75% of the market size of IGBTS and MOSFETs together. Key attributes such as high efficiency, faster switching and small form factor are expected to boost the demand for MOSFETs over the next few years. MOSFETs are relatively costlier than IGBTs however, IGBTs are already popular in the global market and hence hold larger market size than that of MOSFETs. Additionally, IGBTs find more demand in the industry due to their low prices and higher efficiency however it is preferred in the applications that do not require fast switching.

IGBT aims to deliver faster switching rate and higher efficiency to enable proper operations at high voltage or high current. In addition, it can be used for dynamic breaking, where the power is dissipated by resistors that are connected in parallel or in series. It is widely used in high power rating applications, which include electric vehicle motor drives, inductive heating cookers, and appliance motor drives.

IGBT is widely used in various applications such as renewable energy, high voltage direct current (HVDC), motor drive, and consumer electronics, owing to its faster switching rate, high efficiency, and improved durability. Moreover, it supports high input impedance and improved parallel current sharing; thereby, fueling the market growth. However, performance issues, such as current leakage and breakdown, hamper the market growth. Proactive government initiatives to establish HVDCs & smart grids and increase in demand for consumer electronic are expected to provide lucrative opportunities to market players in the near future.

The report on global insulated gate bipolar transistors and metal oxide field effect transistor market covers segments such as type, power rating and application. The type segment is bifurcated into discrete IGBT and IGBT modules. The power rating segment includes high power, medium power, and low power IGBTs. Based on application, the market is segment into energy & power, consumer electronics, inverter & UPS, electrical vehicle, industrial system, and others.

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2017 – 2023. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of IGBTs and MOSFET semiconductors. Moreover, the report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that driving and restraining the demand globally as well as regionally. Moreover key investment market analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. Based on geography, the market is analyzed into North America (U.S., Mexico, and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global insulated gate bipolar transistors and metal oxide field effect transistor market such as, Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc., STMicroelectronics N.V., ABB Ltd., Hitachi Power Semiconductor Device Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and Infineon Technologies AG.

