Gopāl Srinivāsan publishes his book ‘In Praise of Śrī Rāmānujā’

The book is an English translation of Thiruvarangatthu Amundanār’s108 verses on Śrī Rāmānujā titled ‘Rāmānujā Nūttrandādhi’

Chennai, 26th March, 2018: To celebrate the millennial year of the Jayanthi (birth) of Śrī Rāmānujā, Gopāl Srinivāsan has published his book, In Praise of Śrī Rāmānujā with Notion Press, India’s largest publishing platform.

Gopāl Srinivāsan learnt the chanting of Śrī Vedanta Desika’s Sanskrit and Tamizh compositions at a very early age. Later, he studied parts of the Samhitās and Brāhmanās of Krishna Yajur Vedā and learnt the chanting of these hymns from qualified practitioners. He also studied the Nālāyira Divya Prabandham and Desika Prabandham and learnt the chanting of all the verses.

Śrī Rāmānujā is one of the most celebrated Achāryās in India. He is one of the principal figures in the systematic development of Hindu theism.He is the Chief exponent of Vishishtādvaita which recognises the existential reality of the world. For his masterly commentary of Veda Vyasa’s Brahmasutras titled Śrī Bashya he received the honorific title of Bhashyakarar from Goddess Saraswati herself. His philosophy is woven around a personal God with all auspicious qualities and attributes, with the individual souls existing in a relationship of dependency upon the Supreme Lord as body to soul (sharirashariribhāva). His philosophy combines the revelations of the Vedās and the outpourings of the Vaishnavite saints from South India called Āzhwārs (those who dug deep into the love of God). God was not only the end to strive for, but the means as well.

Śrī Rāmānujā travelled the length and breadth of the country to preach his simple philosophy of loving God and surrendering to Him to attain liberation (moksha). His philosophy was relevant for everyone across all classes; he successfully touched every human being he met. Swami Vivekananda referred to Śrī Rāmānujā as the saint of the heart as his heart went out to the downtrodden.

Śrī Rāmānujā composed totally nine works in Sanskrit; his magnum opus is the interpretation of Sage Vyasa’s Brahmasūtra titled Śrī Bhāshyā. His extensive early training in Nammāzhwār’s Thiruvāimozhi was the foundation for his philosophy, Śrī Rāmānujā Darśanā.

The book In Praise of Śrī Rāmānujā is a word to word translation of the 108 scintillating verses which were composed by Thiruvarangatthu Amundanār –an ardent contemporary devotee. It captures ŚrīRāmānujā’s thoughts, ideology, and philosophy in detail. This book reveals unknown yet significant information about the great Śrī Rāmānujā.

In Praise of Śrī Rāmānujā written by Gopāl Srinivāsan is currently available on Amazon, Flipkart, Notion Press bookstore and other e-commerce sites.

About the Author: Gopāl Srinivāsan (born in 1944) is an engineering graduate by qualification and a postgraduate in industrial management from Bombay University. He is an industrial manager by profession. He is on the Board of Directors of a large engineering company, GKW Limited, Kolkata. Being deeply spiritual by inclination, he is also the managing trustee of several religious and social trusts.

Hailing from a Śrī Vaishnavite family having origins in Srīrangam, who later moved to Kancheepuram and then to Chennai, the Vaishnavite traditions were inculcated in him from early childhood. He had the good fortune to learn from his father the chanting of Śrī Vedanta Desika’s Sanskrit and Tamizh compositions at a very early age. Later, in his mid-thirties, he studied parts of the Samhitās and Brāhmanāsof Krishna YajurVedā and learnt the chanting of these hymns from qualified practitioners. He also studied the Nalayira Divya Prabandham and Desika Prabandham and learnt the chanting of all the verses. He was fascinated by Irāmānusa Nūttrandādhi, composed by Thiruvarangatthu Amudanār, and studied various books in Tamizh to understand the meanings of the hundred and eight wonderful paeans in praise of Śrī Rāmānujā.

This book, which is the result of these dedicated studies, is meant mainly for those not familiar with classical Tamizh, and are therefore interested in understanding the meaning of the verses in English.

Gopal Srinivāsan is a regular writer on special topics of interest for senior citizens and reviews contemporary books in the monthly magazine, Dignity Dialogue, published for senior citizens by Dignity Foundation, and edited by his wife, Sheilu. He is also the author of a blog (www.chummachumma.blogspot.in) which he started in 2004. His favourite subject is philosophy and, in particular, the study and practice of Ubhaya Vedanta, the Vishishtādvaitic philosophy of Śrī Rāmānujā. This is the author’s first book.