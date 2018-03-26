Fruitbowl Digital To Direct Society Tea’s Digital Duties

The agency has picked up the digital account after a competitive pitch

Mumbai, 26th March 2018: Fruitbowl Digital has acquired digital and social duties of the popular household beverage brand, Society Tea from the Hasmukhrai & Co consortium. The account was acquired by Fruitbowl Digital following a multi-agency pitch.

Established in 1933, Society Tea is now more than just a household name. With a legacy of being a part of the growth and change in Indian culture across the ages, the brand has realized that it is now synonymous with constantly creating brand new experiences for its growing consumer base.

Commenting on the win, Dedeepya Reddy, Co-Founder, Fruitbowl Digital, said, “Tea is the life and soul of every creative agency and my team runs on a minimum of 3 cups a day. Being associated with one of the biggest names in the business, has thus been incredibly exciting. A day in every Indian household begins with the aroma of a beautiful pot of tea and almost any situation calls for a cup. It is this connect the Indian society has with tea that we wish to extend through the digital space. Keeping the consumer at the center of it all, just as Society Tea has done through the years, the challenge for us now is to humanize the brand and have their social media pages reflect who they are.”

After their heart-warming brand film ‘The Tea Society Called India’, that left chai-lovers all over the country with memories, emotions, and goosebumps, the brand has taken to its digital platforms, talking about the role tea plays in the lives of every Indian, delighting audiences with laughter and conversation, while also taking a stand on important social issues, creating a community of users that engage with the brand and each other organically.

“Today’s audience is a tough cookie to crack; not everything is talked about or remembered,” says Karan Shah, Director – Business Development, Society Tea. “Engaging content only works if you’ve created a strong consumer connect. Fruitbowl has shown that they can work in these grey areas and give us the ‘different’ we are looking for. The aim now is to be digitally as impactful as the brand has been in this incredible country over the years.”