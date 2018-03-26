Electric Steering Market 2018 Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, and Key Players Analysis To 2022

The global electric steering market is expected to show a growth at CAGR of about 15% from 2018 to 2022. Electric Steering market demonstrates a high growth potential which is likely to attract many entrants to the market resulting in to intensified competition further. The report also considers key trends that will impact the industry and profiles of leading suppliers of Electric Steering market.

Electric Steering Market Companies Analyzed in report are: JTEKT Corporation, Robert Bosch Automotive Steering GmbH, ZF TRW Automotive Holdings Corp., NSK Ltd., Nexteer Automotive Group Limited, Mando Corporation, ThyssenKrupp Ag, Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd., Showa Corporation, and China Automotive Systems Inc. Electric Steering market appears to be competitive with the presence of several large and small players operating in the Electric Steering Market. These Key players compete based upon pricing, quality, Technology and reputation.

Electric Steering Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis Research Report 2018 expands comprehensive information on Global Electric Steering Market by Type (Column Assist Electric Power Steering (C-EPS)), Pinion Assist Electric Power Steering (P-EPS), Rack Assist Electric Power Steering (R-EPS), and Others), by Vehicle Type (Passenger Car and Commercial Vehicle), by Region – Forecast to 2022.

Electric Steering Market Highlights: Electric steering is increasing replacing hydraulic steering’s in the automotive industry. Usage of electric steering will improve the fuel economy because electric steering uses around 8-10 horsepower under load. Electric powered steering uses electric motor instead and provides increased steering capabilities with less effort, as it removes hose, fluid, drive belt, pulley, and pump. Growth in the improved steering & reliability, and high fuel efficiency of electric steering over hydraulic steering systems is to drive the market of electric steering.

Market Segmentation: Segmentation by (Column Assist Electric Power Steering (C-EPS)), Pinion Assist Electric Power Steering (P-EPS), Rack Assist Electric Power Steering (R-EPS), and Others). Segmentation by Vehicle Type – Passenger Vehicles and Commercial Vehicles Segmentation by Regions: North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Geographic Analysis: Asia-Pacific has emerged to be fastest growing market for electric steering market. This region has largest vehicle production due to increasing population and increasing disposable income. Increasing population, improving per capita income, and improving living standards are driving the market for automotive industries and hence expected to drive the market for electric steering.

Target Audience of Report: This report mainly focuses on Electric Steering manufacturers, Distributer & Supplier companies, and end Users. Investment bankers and consultants with end user for Electric Steering market also analyzed. And finally Government and Independent Regulatory Authorities involved with Global Electric Steering market are studied in this report.

Global Electric Steering market Research Insights: The report for Global Electric steering Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

