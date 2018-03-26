EDCare Helps Individuals Control Binge Eating with Its Treatment Programs

While binge eating is a common eating disorder in the country, treatment is available for this condition. EDCare features an effective treatment program that helps patients manage their binge eating episodes.

[DENVER, 3/26/2018] — One of the most common eating disorders in the US is binge eating disorder (BED). The National Eating Disorders Association states that BED affects around 2.8 million individuals in the country. Moreover, this disorder is more prevalent than bulimia and anorexia combined.

Possible Factor behind BED

Researchers, at this time, do not know the exact cause behind BED. One study, however, sees dopamine levels in the brain as a factor for binge eating. The findings, published in the journal Obesity, suggest that a surge of dopamine contributes to compulsive overeating. This chemical affects the food intake of the individual by:

• Increasing how much an individual enjoys consuming certain foods

• Forming cravings or a desire for certain foods

• Interfering with the ability of the person to control food cravings

Treating Individuals with BED with EDCare’s Programs

BED can be debilitating to individuals, as people with this disorder can suffer from depression, anxiety, and other issues that can significantly affect the quality of life. Fortunately, treatment for such a disorder exists. Individuals who would like to receive treatment and eventually recover from BED can turn to EDCare. The center offers a Partial Hospitalization Program that helps patients gain control over their binge eating episodes and form healthier eating patterns. Patients enrolled in this program undergo therapy and therapeutic activities, such as nutrition therapy and individual therapy, for ten hours a day.

Once patients finish the Partial Hospitalization Program, they transition to EDCare’s Intensive Outpatient Program. They begin spending time away from the center while continuing to receive support from the treatment team for a successful recovery.

About EDCare

EDCare utilizes evidence-based, proven methods to help patients with eating disorders engage in recovery and cut down the occurrence of a relapse. The center takes pride in its comprehensive treatment team, which consists of milieu therapists, family therapists, registered dietitians, board-certified psychiatrists, and primary therapists. Moreover, it delivers private, quality care in three locations: Denver, Colorado, Kansas City, Kansas, and Colorado Springs, Colorado.

