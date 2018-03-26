Dr. Dror Paley Expands His Team at the Paley Orthopedic & Spine Institute

West Palm Beach, Florida (webnewswire) March 26, 2018 – Dr. Dror Paley, board-certified, fellowship-trained and known worldwide for his expertise in limb lengthening and prolific career with over 20,000 procedures for patients from around the globe, employs highly specialized deformity correction surgery. Dr. Paley is the foremost surgeon in the field, and has changed the lives of thousands of children and adults with debilitating conditions, frequently where other avenues have failed.

Believing that this top level of care should be available to a wide variety of orthopedic conditions, in 2009, Dr. Paley founded the Paley Orthopedic & Spine Institute (also known informally as Paley Institute Florida) at St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach. Dr. Paley set to work immediately and began hand-selecting other exceptional orthopedic physicians, each renowned in their specialty, and has been carefully growing the Paley Institute Florida ever since.

Today, the same world class level of care provided by Dr. Paley is available at the Paley Institute Florida for pediatric and adult orthopedic conditions of virtually every part of the body.

Dr. Paley’s surgeons at the Paley Institute Florida include: Dr. David Feldman, who heads up the Paley Institute’s Spine Deformity and Hip Pain Centers; Dr. Craig Robbins, who specializes in treating children with congenital and acquired limb abnormalities for Dr. Paley’s team; Dr. Bradley Lamm, who leads the Paley Institute Florida Foot & Ankle Deformity Correction Center; Dr. Jason Weisstein, Director of the Paley Institute Center for Joint Preservation and Replacement and Center for Musculoskeletal Oncology; and Dr. Christina Schilero, foot and ankle reconstruction surgeon for Dr. Paley.

Dr. Paley trained under Professor Gavriil Ilizarov of Russia, creator of the Ilizarov Method of limb lengthening, and Italy’s Professor Giovanni De Bastiani, creator of the Orthofix Method. Prior to the Paley Institute Florida, Dr. Paley was director of the Rubin Institute for Advanced Orthopedics and director of the International Center for Limb Lengthening at Sinai Hospital of Baltimore. Dr. Paley was also Chief of Pediatric Orthopedics at the University of Maryland.

Dr. Paley’s team at the Paley Institute Florida is now accepting pediatric and adult patients for a wide variety of orthopedic conditions.

For more about Dr. Paley, his team and the Paley Institute Florida, see http://paleyinstitute.org

