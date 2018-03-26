Depth Filtration Market Professional Survey Report 2017, Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Manufacturing Process and Cost Structure Analysis

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Depth Filtration Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Depth Filtration Market by media(diatomaceous earth, activated carbon, cellulose), products(cartridge filters, capsule filters, filter modules, filter sheets), applications(final product processing, ccell clarification, raw material filtration) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Depth Filtration Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Depth Filtration Market. The global depth filtration market is projected to grow at a CAGR between 12.0% and 12.5% over the period of 2017 to 2023 to surpass the market size of USD 3.65 billion in 2023.

Market Insights

The global market for depth filtration has been growing at a substantial rate over the past few years. This trend is anticipated to continue over the forecast period. The growth in this market is primarily driven by factors such as increasing applications of depth filtration in the production of biologics and large molecules, low cost and ease of use of depth filters. However, the growth in the market is restrained by the stringent regulation by governments in validating the depth filtration process. Moreover, expiry of patents of several blockbuster biologics is projected to create more opportunities for the use of depth filtration in the manufacturing of biosimilar and other biologics.

The global depth filtration market is projected to grow at a rapid pace over the second half of the forecast period. Low cost associated with the depth filtration and its ease of use is likely to replace other conventional filtration methods used in the application industries.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the depth filtration market by media, by products and by applications. On the basis of media used for manufacturing of depth filtration market covers analysis of diatomaceous earth, activated carbon, cellulose and other materials. The diatomaceous earth segment accounted for the largest market share in terms of value over 2015 and 2016. On the basis of product types, the global depth filtration market is segmented as cartridge filters, capsule filters, filter modules, filter sheets and others. The cartridge filters segment is projected to dominate the depth filtration market by product types over the forecast period.

On the basis of applications, the market is segmented as final product processing, ccell clarification, raw material filtration, and others. Among the applications the final product processing segment accounted for the largest market share, and this segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.

North America was the largest market among the geographies due to significant presence of applications industries in the region. Europe was the second largest market after North America. These two region collectively accounted for 64.5% share in 2015. The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The emerging markets of Asia Pacific and Latin America such as India, China, and Brazil are among the fastest growing economies and these economies are projected to experience substantial growth in the healthcare industry over the forecast period.

Companies Profiled:

The companies covered in the report include Merck KGaA., 3M Company, Pall Corporation, Artorius Stedim Biotech S.A., Eaton Corporation, Sartorius AG, Filtrox AG, Graver Technologies, LLC, Donaldson Company, Inc., and Parker-Hannifin Corporation.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand conditions, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of depth filtration globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of depth filtration. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the depth filtration market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market strategies of the leading players.

This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the depth filtration market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Table of Contents:

1.Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2.Executive Summary

3.Global Depth Filtration Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dyna

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.4 Challenges

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the Depth Filtration Market

4.Global Depth Filtration Market: IGR Snapshots

4.1 Global Depth Filtration Market key Trends

4.2 Global Depth Filtration Market by Media

4.3 Global Depth Filtration Market by Product Types

4.4 Global Depth Filtration Market by Applications

5.Global Depth Filtration Market by Media (USD Million) 2017 – 2023

5.1 Diatomaceous Earth

5.2 Activated carbon

5.3 Cellulose

5.4 Other materials

6.Global Depth Filtration Market by Product Types (USD Million) 2017 – 2023

6.1 Cartridge filters

6.2 Capsule filters

6.3 Filter modules

6.4 Filter sheets

6.5 Others

7.Global Depth Filtration Market by Applications (USD Million) 2017 – 2023

7.1 Final Product Processing

7.2 Cell Clarification

7.3 Raw material filtration

7.4 Others

8.Global Depth Filtration Market Analysis, by Region (USD Million) 2017 – 2023

8.1 North America

8.1.1 North America Depth Filtration Market by Media (USD Million)

8.1.2 North America Depth Filtration Market by Product Types (USD Million)

8.1.3 North America Depth Filtration Market by Applications (USD Million)

8.1.4 North America Depth Filtration Market by country (USD Million)

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Europe Depth Filtration Market by Media (USD Million)

8.2.2 Europe Depth Filtration Market by Applications (USD Million)

8.2.3 Europe Depth Filtration Market by Products (USD Million)

8.2.4 Europe Depth Filtration Market by country (USD Million)

8.3 Asia-Pacific 8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Depth Filtration Market by Media (USD Million)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Depth Filtration Market by Applications (USD Million)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Depth Filtration Market by Products (USD Million)

8.3.4 Asia-Pacific Depth Filtration Market by country (USD Million)

8.4 Rest of the World (RoW)

8.4.1 RoW Depth Filtration Market by Media (USD Million)

8.4.2 RoW Depth Filtration Market by Applications (USD Million)

8.4.3 RoW Depth Filtration Market by Product Type (USD Million)

8.4.4 RoW Depth Filtration Market by Sub-region (USD Million)

9 Company Profiles

9.1 Merck KGaA.

9.2 3M Company

9.3 Pall Corporation

9.4 Artorius Stedim Biotech S.A.

9.5 Eaton Corporation

9.6 Sartorius AG

9.7 Filtrox AG

9.8 Graver Technologies, LLC

9.9 Donaldson Company, Inc.

9.10 Parker-Hannifin Corporation.

