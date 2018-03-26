Cloud Object Storage Market 2017 Leading Growth Drivers, Emerging Audience, Segments, Sales, Profits & Analysis

Market Highlights:

The cloud object storage turns as a pillar for business operation and helps organizations modernize their daily operations. North America accounts for highest market share in cloud object storage market due to the timely adoption of cloud based networks. The early adoption of BYOD is helping the North American market generate highest revenue. The growing IT management complexity combined with the capability to deploy new applications faster are the primary drivers for cloud based video services adoption in this region. Countries such as US, Canada and Mexico is generating highest revenue in cloud Object Storage market.

The adoption of advanced data storage technology and data storage architecture by both small and medium enterprises is boosting the market in the region, especially one into IT & telecommunication, BFSI, social media platforms and media and entertainment. And increased research and development spending by vendors in the region is driving the data compression market.

The cloud object storage market is growing rapidly over 14% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD 6 billion by the end of forecast period.

Major Key Players:

• Dell EMC (U.S.)

• International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.)

• Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (U.S.)

• Caringo Inc. (U.S.)

• Hitachi Data Systems (U.S.)

• Datadirect Networks (U.S.)

• Netapp, Inc. (U.S.)

• International Data Corporation (U.S.)

• Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

• Google (U.S.)

Cloud Object Storage Market Segmentation:

Cloud solution accounts for highest market share as it helps enterprises by minimizing cost associated with the IT infrastructure. Cloud solution enable enterprise to focus on core business competencies.

It provides enterprises with data protection and security, efficiently manage storage and privacy issues, offers data integrity and provides information related to governance and make enterprise legally prepared.

Market Regional Analysis:

Regional analysis for Cloud Object Storage Market is studied in different geographic regions as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World. North America region is mainly dominating the market due to adoption of advanced marketing techniques in enhancing business and increase adoption of analytics by organization in cloud marketing platform. North America region is one of the prominent player in the market due to advanced technological implementation in numerous vertical. European region is also gaining growth owing to growing demand from citizens and huge investment by enterprise in cloud object storage market.

Asia-Pacific region is the fastest growing player in the cloud object storage market owing to advanced technological development from countries such as China and India is boosting the market growth. Increasing urbanization, business expansion, industrial developments and growing educational sector is driving the growth of cloud Object Storage market in the region. Growing economies such as India, Japan, and China accounted for the largest market share due to growing IT network in this region. The region consists of many small and medium size enterprise that is contributing towards the growth of market from the region.

