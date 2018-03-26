Carpbusters Launches “Carpe Mortem” Free Newsletter

Carpbusters Inc., a non-profit conservation agency has launched a free newsletter dedicated to invasive species.

Harvest in all forms and working with schools, youth leaders, educators and sportsmen to find practical solutions to our invasive species problems. They have a 20-year history of making a difference. Many a pond, farmyard, park and local stream have benefited from their efforts. Not to mention the students and educators who have used their website as launching point to start a project or add content to a curriculum. As they often say one less is one less. Meaning that removing one invasive species really does make a significant difference and over time it can radically change the makeup of your local flora and fauna. It really does benefit our ecosystem to remove invasive organisms and they prove it on a daily basis.

As part of their outreach they have launched a free newsletter that will entertain and educate readers about the many impacts of invasive species. The “Carpe Mortem” newsletter will feature practical ways you can help stop Invasive species like carp, feral hogs, lionfish, starlings, kudzu and so many others. “Carpe Mortem” newsletter has fun news bits and stories from the classroom, the field and around the globe. It’s a must have resource for Teachers and Sportsmen alike.

Average sportsmen/students/conservationist are our greatest weapon in the fight against invasive species. Everyone can do world changing conservation work by removing an invasive every chance they get.

Carpbusters Inc. MISSION & VISION is simple: They advocate that all conservationist and sportsmen humanly harvest invasive species. Education put into action is their way of tackling this environmentally hazardous problem. For more information, visit http://www.carpbusters.org.

Media Contact:

Robert Rice, CEO

Carpbusters Inc.

336-371-0999

info@carpbusters.org

http://www.carpbusters.org