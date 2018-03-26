Blitzz to Participate in Field Services USA, April 17th to 20th

Blitzz, the leading video powered Remote Assistance platform for Enterprise is participating in the Field Services USA, 2018 event as a sponsor, vendor and panel participant.

Palm Desert, CA, March 26, 2018 — Blitzz, the leading video powered Remote Assistance platform for Enterprise is participating in the Field Services USA, 2018 event as a sponsor, vendor and panel participant.



Enterprises with a digital transformation agenda today strive to enhance field service productivity with remote support, augmented reality, video and predictive support. This reduces truck rolls, warranty and casualty losses, travel costs and time to get the job done. It improves first time fix it rates, efficiency and NPS scores.

Blitzz is a video powered, enterprise field service platform that quickly becomes the smart, system of record for all remote collaborative events between field techs, HQ support and end users of physical equipment in the field. Blitzz can be deployed out of the box with disruptive technology and price points and seamlessly works across desktops, mobile devices and smart glasses.

While Field Service Management Systems typically provide a web-first approach to scheduling, dispatching, invoicing and billing, Blitzz focuses on the ever important but missing mobile-first collaborative events to greatly augment such workflows.

Rama Sreenivasan, a scientist by training, with hands on experience working with equipment during his research at MIT & UMD and stints at Applied Materials & Micron Semiconductors will be sharing his experiences at a panel titled:

“Is Your Field Fully Optimized? Use These Tools To Get There!”

Moderator: Paul Hesselschwerdt, Partner, Global Partners

Panelists:

Tad Drescher, Corporate Manager, Field Services, CableONE

Jereme Pitts, COO, Librestream

Charles W. Johnson, Sr. Manager, Multi-Vendor Projects, Philips Healthcare

Rama Sreenivasan, CEO, Blitzz.

Rama and Keyur (CTO at Blitzz, ex-Google, ex-Intel) will be available for one-on-one meetings and demonstrations of the company’s latest enterprise solution for Remote Support and Video Training on Smart Glasses like Vuzix M300, RealWear HMT-1 and ODG Smart Glasses in addition to collaboration on smartphones, tablets and desktops.

Request a 1:1 meeting with the Blitzz Team:

https://www.blitzz.co/events-1/blitzz-to-participate-in-field-services-usa-april-17th-to-20th

It is no surprise therefore to discover that some of the leading industry names like Microsoft, GE, Service Now, Work Market, Hitachi Solutions, Fed Ex, IRIS, PTC, Cisco, Ford, Whirlpool, Entytle and many more are expected at this year’s event. Says, Rama Sreenivasan, Co Founder Blitzz, “We are very happy and excited to participate actively in the Field Services USA , 2018 being held at the JW Marriott Palm Desert Resort and Spa between April 17th to 20th. This event will an ideal place to get to know the head honchos of a slew of iconic companies from various verticals.”

Please visit Field Service USA 2018 for the agenda.

About Blitzz:

Blitzz aims at empowering support teams to drive efficiency, reduce support overhead and boost customer satisfaction. Blitzz is a smart, mobile platform that helps one quickly deploy a high-quality video powered remote assistance & collaboration app, without any technical development. Their AI-powered workflow algorithms offer equipment specific predictive support as well.

There is no coding required and one can simply install Blitzz on one’s iOS, Android or web and start a video powered workflow for remote assistance. One can also use their SDK to integrate within existing applications and take advantage of their analytics platform. There is also the possibility of integrating the Blitzz platform with one’s CRM & Support tools like Salesforce and Zendesk and augment them with video and thereby take support to a whole new level.

Contact:

Keyur Patel

Blitzz

San Jose, CA-95124

408-840-3318

vipinlabroo@topinspirationpr.co.in

http://www.blitzz.co