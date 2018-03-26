BatchOutput for Microsoft Excel Now Can Save Single Sheet PDFs

Zevrix Solutions announces BatchOutput XLS 2.5.3, a feature update to its output automation solution for Microsoft Excel. In addition to batch printing and PDF conversion, the software lets users carry out professional PDF production directly from Excel and effortlessly repurpose Office spreadsheets for web and mobile devices. The new version lets users split Excel workbooks into single sheet PDF files while preserving the multi-page sheet structure in exported documents.

Toronto (ON), Canada — Zevrix Solutions announces BatchOutput XLS 2.5.3, a feature update to its output automation solution for Microsoft Excel on macOS (http://www.zevrix.com/BatchOutputOffice.php). The only batch processing tool for Excel on the Mac market, the software helps users eliminate repetitive tasks through automation of printing and professional PDF output.

The new version adds the ability to automatically split Excel workbooks into single sheet PDF files while preserving the multi-page sheet structure in exported documents. Previous versions of the software always created single page PDF files only, which resulted in undesirable splitting of multi page sheets into single documents. The update also fixes some rare crashes and removes a redundant option to close Excel files after processing.

In addition to batch printing, BatchOutput XLS allows to carry out powerful professional PDF production directly from Excel, helping users simplify and streamline the conversion process. BatchOutput XLS is the only app on the market that brings advanced PDF creation options right to Excel users’ fingertips:

-Print and export multiple Excel documents to PDF with a click of a button.

-Variable PDF file names based on user name, date, batch number and other values.

-Reduce PDF file size and optimize documents for web, print or mobile devices.

-Encrypt and password-protect PDF from unauthorized copying, printing and viewing.

-Apply Quartz filters to change PDF color tone, brightness and other qualities.

BatchOutput XLS is a part of the Zevrix BatchOutput product family which also includes output automation solutions for Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, Adobe InDesign and PDF workflows.

Pricing and Availability:

BatchOutput XLS can be purchased for US$19.95 from Zevrix website, as well as from authorized resellers and Mac App Store. Trial is also available for download. BatchOutput XLS requires macOS 10.7 – 10.13 and Microsoft Excel 2008, 2011 or 2016.