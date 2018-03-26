Baselworld 2018- CITIZEN launches two new watches from CAMPANOLA collection

“Chiyo-no-toboshi ” is an old Japanese word meaning thousands of night lights. When viewed from outer space, the Earth is illuminated by a multitude of lights. These lights represent individual people’s lives, lit up like the stars. The dial of Chiyo-no-toboshi evokes this nightscape using large and small particles of gold powders over a jet-black background with an accent of delicate shell inlay.

By featuring a self-winding mechanical La Joux-Perret movement, the watch exhibits a new level of excellence and beauty realized by merging Japanese traditional craftsmanship and Swiss watchmaking at the highest level.

Hoshi-no-shizuku

“Hoshi-no-shizuku” means dewdrops of stars. The dome-shaped sapphire crystal glass of the Hoshi-no-shizuku appears to contain a mysterious and quiet Japanese garden at night.

The moon and stars are reflected on the surface of water bowl. Dewdrops falling onto the water’s surface cause ripples, making the reflection of the moon and stars waver.

The rich “Urushi” lacquerware work enhances the feeling of depth, while mother-of-pearl placed at the 10 o’clock position suggests the moon shimmering on the surface of water. Patterns simulating light are engraved on the mother-of-pearl to make it more expressive. The Milky Way is represented by delicate shell inlay on a background of black lacquer. A minute repeater that was originally developed to inform the time by sound in the darkness offers the original sound inspired by Suiginkutsu, sophisticated accent of Japanese garden. It tells the time with rich yet transparent sound similar to dewdrops falling.

Case / Band: Stainless steel / Crocodile

Crystal: Dual spherical sapphire crystal glass (anti-reflective coating*1)

Dial: Black lacquer, mother-of-pearl

Case Size: Diameter 42.0mm / Thickness 14.0mm (Design specification only)

Diameter 42.5 mm / Thickness 15.5mm (Design specification only)

Movement: Cal.Y513 / Average precision of -5 ～＋10 seconds per day*2 /

28,800 vibrations per hour (8 vibrations per second)/

Screw-type see-through back / 25 jewels /

Big date calendar / Power reserve indicator /

Second hand stop function

■ Water resistant

Cal.6762 /Accuracy of ±20 seconds per month / Minute repeater

Perpetual calendar / Alarm 1 and 2 /

Local time / Local time alarm

24-hour display / 2-year battery life

■ Water resistant