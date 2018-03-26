3D Printing Material Market Regional Analysis, Market Share and Forecast to 2022

Global 3D printing material Market Information by Material (metals, plastics, ceramics and others), by Application (automotive, healthcare, aerospace & defense, consumer goods and others) and Region – Forecast to 2022

Market Synopsis of 3D printing material Market

3D printing material is used to manufacture a 3 dimensional object wherein consecutive layers of a specific material are formed to create another object. There are several processes of creating a 3D printing material such as selective laser melting (SLM), fused filament fabrication (FFF), stereo lithography (SLA) and a few more. The key drivers for this market are growing popularity and the rapid acceptance of 3D printing technology. Greater competition has led to decrease in prices and at same time improvements in speed, quality and expansion of its applications in various fields. The increase in demand by end use industry is also acting as a major factor for its growth. The global 3D printing materials market is expected to cross USD 1,500 million at a CAGR of round 19% by the end of the forecasted period.

Request Report Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1912

Regional Analysis of 3D printing material Market

The regional analysis of 3D printing material market is being studied for areas such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and rest of the world. Europe would be the largest growing market in terms of market size because of the expansion and development of industrial area of this region. However APAC is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecasted period.

Key Players

The key players of 3D Printing Material market report include- Sandvik AB, Höganäs AB, Solvay S.A., EOS GmbH, Arcam AB Inc., 3D Systems Corporation, Royal DSM N.V., Arkema S.A. Inc., ExOne GmbH Inc., and Stratasys Ltd. Inc.

Access Full Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/3d-printing-material-market-1912

The report for Global 3D Printing Material Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.