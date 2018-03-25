Monopropylene Glycol Market Research Study for the Period 2018 – 2028

Monopropylene glycol also known as propane-1,2-diol and MPG is a synthetic organic compound and a derivative of propylene oxide (PO) with a chemical formula C3H8O and CAS No. 57-55-6. Monopropylene glycol is a clear, colorless, viscous and odorless liquid. Monopropylene glycol is highly hygroscopic and is miscible with wide range of solvents including Ketones, water, ester, alcohols and amines, however it has limited miscibility with halogenated hydrocarbons. Monopropylene glycol is used across a wide range of industries owing to its low toxicity. One of the primary end use application of monopropylene glycol is as chemical intermediate in the production of unsaturated polyester resins which in turn are used to make paints and varnishes and everyday items such as bath tub, water/chemical tanks & pipes and small boats. Other end use applications of monopropylene glycol is as antifreezes, aircraft de-icers/anti-icers, industrial coolants and others. Pharma grade monopropylene glycol is used in food, cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries. In food industry it is used for food coloring and flavoring, and as humectant food additive (E1520), it is also used in Pet Food/Animal Feed. In cosmetic and personal care industry it is mostly used as moisturizer. In pharmaceutical industry it is used as an excipient, and as a solvent. Owing to its properties it is used as ingredient in wide range of applications. Flourishing end use industries and positive economic perspective are expected to have positive impact on the growth of monopropylene glycol.

Global Monopropylene Glycol: Market Dynamics

Monopropylene glycol is prominently used in the production of unsaturated polyester resins, the demand of unsaturated polyester resins is highly influenced by the trend in the construction industry. Positive outlook for the construction industry is expected to drive the demand for unsaturated polyester resins which in turn will propel the monopropylene glycol market over the forecast period. Increasing penetration of monopropylene glycol for anti-freeze application and de-icers in aircrafts as the freezing point of monopropylene glycol is depressed upon mixing with water. Further, it is also used as heat transfer liquid in industrial as well as food applications where direct contact with food or beverages might occur. Increasing demand for coolants from industries due to increasing automation and growing automotive industry is expected to drive the monopropylene glycol market over the forecast period.

Although there is no specific challenge or restraint associated with the monopropylene glycol market. However, due to hygroscopic nature of monopropylene glycol it require storage and transportation systems to be equipped with drying devices to protect from humidity. Further, pharma grade monopropylene glycol is regulated by stringent regulations and has to be in compliance with specifications of United States Pharmacopeia, Food Chemical Codex, Japanese Pharmacopoeia and European Pharmacopoeia regarding the quality and purity. Aforementioned points are some of the restraint which might hurdle the growth of monopropylene glycol market.

Rapid growing population along with rise of an affluent middle class has led to increasing demand of food and beverages. The growth of food and beverages industry is expected to be another driving factor for the growth monopropylene glycol market.

Global Monopropylene Glycol: Market Segmentation

The global monopropylene glycol market on the basis of grade can be segmented as:

Industrial grade

Pharma Grade

The global monopropylene glycol market on the basis of Production Method can be segmented as:

Non-Catalytic

Catalytic

The global monopropylene glycol market on the basis of end use industries can be segmented as:

Pharmaceutical

Food Industry

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Aerospace

Chemical

Paints & Coatings

Others (Plastics, Detergents, etc.)

Global Monopropylene Glycol Market: Regional Outlook

The Asia-Pacific Monopropylene Glycol market is expected to witness a significant growth during the forecast period owing to rapid urbanization and rapid industrialization. Furthermore, the growth in the region is mainly attributed to increasing investment in various industries such as automotive, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, construction and food & beverages in countries such as China and India. North America monopropylene glycol market is expected to be driven by rising investment in construction & infrastructure sector in U.S. along with the growth of pharmaceuticals and food & beverages industry. Increasing demand as anti-freezers and growing paint & coating and personal care industry in European countries is expected to be the key driving factor for the growth of European monopropylene glycol market over the near future.

Global Monopropylene Glycol Market: Key Players

Shell Chemicals

The Dow Chemical Company

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

BAX Chemicals

Airedale Chemical

Chemtex Speciality Limited

Banner Chemicals Limited

Solventis Ltd

TMK Packers NZ Ltd.

