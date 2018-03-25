11 dicas de como ganhar curtidas no Instagram

The maxim that a picture is worth a thousand words never made as much sense as it does now. The “lack of time” to devote to an extensive reading and the practicality of a concept summarized in a photo or video makes Instagram one of the most popular networks in the world. In this guide, you learn how to gain more tanned on Instagram and use the better network

1. Hashtags

The correct use of keywords in your images helps you to gain tessellations on Instagram.

# (Hashtags) are elements that work as tags for the keywords that refer to that image or video. At Instagram, they are imperative to bring the audience you seek.

The application allows the use of up to 30 hashtags per post, but it is interesting to maintain a balance so as not to overload it or make the reverse of the planned and amaze your audience.

The ideal is between 10 and 20, these words being relevant to your specific content, your brand and also the niche in which it is inserted. Commemorative dates and historical moments also end up turning #, use them when they are high to show engagement.

Do not use the same hashtags in all posts. Within your subject, prefer to vary to attract people who follow different hashtags of the same niche market. For example, you could use in one post # thief and another # thief.

2. Quality of photos and videos

One point that should not be ignored is the quality of the images. It is no use inserting a picture into the context of your content if it has flaws like poor quality.

Invest in the filters that the application already has and discover photo publishers that are currently uploading. Make your image catch your eye and bring in new followers and hence win more tanned on Instagram.

3. Right schedule

Another important and often overlooked point is the posting time. Find out what time of day you got more likes and bets in this period.

In general, lunchtime and after dinner are peak times, but it is good to remember that each profile has a specific type of followers, with their own habits and moments of interaction.

There are applications that help in this endeavor, not only by pinpointing the best time, but also by scheduling the posting and automating profile-based interaction.

Among them, we can mention Brume, InstaEasy and Gerenciagram. Everyone has days for testing, but they are paid services. For more visit https://agence-algerie.com/11-dicas-de-como-ganhar-curtidas-no-instagram/