Apple Ridge Apartments in Livonia – Newly Renovated Luxury Apartments Under New Management

Livonia, MI – Apple Ridge Apartments in Livonia are known for their 22 lush acres of luxurious, garden style one and two-bedroom homes. While the residents welcome a new owner and management company, they also appreciate all the new renovations. Residents say living here is like living in a small-town community with big-city conveniences of shopping, dining and recreation at Laurel Park Place & Wonderland Village, many fine dining restaurants and 21 golf courses.

Apple Ridge Apartments come with many great features including, but not limited to; newly renovated units, a spacious, open floor plan with large closets, a dishwasher & microwave, central air, ceramic tile bathrooms and a private balcony or patio. Apple Ridge also features laundry facilities in every building, controlled access, individual storage space, an outdoor Olympic sized swimming pool, 24/7 access to their state of the art fitness center and a clubhouse. Also, heat and water are included in the rent.

Apple Ridge echoes the city of Livonia’s motto of “People Come First” in everything they do. Residents enjoy the convenience of online services that include the ability to pay rent, enter service requests, make general inquiries and connect with a friendly and dedicated staff. Their maintenance team is available 24/7 and office and managerial team members are committed to providing every resident with the best living experience there is.

A professional and friendly, on-site management staff invites people looking for a luxury apartment in Livonia to come and see Apple Ridge Apartments. Visit http://sgappleridge.com/ to learn more.

About Apple Ridge Apartments in Livonia:

