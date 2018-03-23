Veterinary Therapeutics Market – Forecast, Demand, Outlook and Market Research Report

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Veterinary Therapeutics Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Veterinary Therapeutics Market by product type (anti-infective, anti-inflammatory, paraciticides), route of administration (oral, parenteral, topical), animal type (companion animal & livestock animals, whereas), end user (veterinary hospitals, veterinary clinics, & pharmacies, drug stores) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Veterinary Therapeutics Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Veterinary Therapeutics Market.

The report on global Veterinary Therapeutics Market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period of 2017 to 2023. According to the report the global Veterinary Therapeutics Market value is projected to reach USD 45.02 billion by 2023, growing with a CAGR of 6.0 % to 6.5% from 2017 to 2023. The global Veterinary Therapeutics Market size was totaled 27.02 Billion in 2015.

Market Insights

The Global veterinary therapeutics market has witnessed significant growth, especially in developed economies over the past few years. Veterinary drugs have established importance in the treatment of numerous diseases growing in animals, and hence veterinary drugs are developed in order to minimize attack of harmful virus in animals. Factors including increase in ownership of companion animal and introduction and development of new drugs considered as major market drivers for veterinary therapeutics market globally. Moreover, rising clinical animal researches in order to treat disease and related disorder as well as increased safety and effectiveness of veterinary drugs have equally contributed in the overall market growth. Whereas, increased affordability of treatments and rising expenditure on animal health expected driving global market during forecast period.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global Veterinary Therapeutics market by product type, by route of administration, by animal type and by region. Market segmentation based on product type is further sub segmented as drugs type, vaccines type and medicated feed additives. The drug type segment includes anti-invectives, anti-inflammatory, and parasiticides. Based on vaccines market has been segmented into inactivated vaccines, attenuated vaccines, and recombinant vaccines.

Company Profiles

Table of Contends:

1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Veterinary Therapeutics Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the Veterinary Therapeutics Market

4. Global Veterinary Therapeutics by Product Type (USD Billion) 2017 – 2023

4.1 Drug type

4.1.1 Anti-Invectives

4.1.2 Anti-Inflammatory

4.1.3 Parasiticides

4.2 Vaccines type

4.2.1 Inactivated Vaccines

4.2.2 Attenuated Vaccines

4.2.3 Recombinant Vaccines

4.3 Medicated Feed Additive

4.3.1 Amino Acids

4.3.2 Antibiotics

4.3.3 Retail Pharmacy

4.3.4 Online Pharmacy

5. Global Veterinary Therapeutics Market Analysis, by Route Of Administration (USD Billion) 2017 – 2023

5.1 Oral

5.2 Parenteral

5.3 Topical

6. Global Veterinary Therapeutics Market Analysis, by Animal Type (USD Billion) 2017 – 2023

6.1 Companion Animal

6.2 Livestock Animal

7. Global Veterinary Therapeutics Market Analysis, by End User (USD Billion) 2017 – 2023

7.1 Veterinary Hospitals

7.2 Veterinary clinics

7.3 Pharmacies and Drug Stores

8. Global Veterinary Therapeutics Market Analysis, by Region (USD Billion) 2017 – 2023

8.1 North America

8.2 Europe

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.4 RoW

9. Company Profiles

9.1 Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica

9.2 Bayer Animal Health, Inc

9.3 Dechra Animal Health

9.4 Ceva Sante Animale

9.5 Elanco Animal Health

9.6 Zoetis, Inc

9.7 Merck Animal Health

9.8 Virbac S.A.

9.9 Merial Animal Health

9.10 Vetoquinol S.A.